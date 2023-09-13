The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture

Olivia Rodrigo 2024 arena world tour heading to Chicago

Rodrigo will be joined by Remi Wolf, Chappell Roan, Pink Pantheress and the Breeders.

By  Associated Press
   
MARIA SHERMAN, AP Music Writer
Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night in Newark, New Jersey. The singer has announced her 2024 world tour.

Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour, and she’s bringing the next generation of pop talent — as well as a beloved ‘90s alt-rock band — with her.

In 2024, Rodrigo will be joined by funk-and-soul up-and-comer Remi Wolf, dark pop princess Chappell Roan, song of the summer contender PinkPantheress and perhaps most surprisingly, the Breeders (fronted by the Pixies’ Kim Deal), across a 57-date run.

The tour arrives at the United Center on March 19, 2024. Registration for access to tickets is runs through 10 p.m. Sept. 17 at OliviaRodrigo.com.

According to the tour announcement, once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the actual sales on Sept. 20-21. 

The tour announcement comes in the wake last week of Rodrigo’s highly anticipated and critically celebrated sophomore album, “GUTS.” It also comes a day after she performed at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The GUTS World Tour, Rodrigo’s first-ever arena tour, kicks off on Feb. 23, in Palm Springs, California, at the Acrisure Arena. It will hit most major cities in North America and Europe before returning stateside and closing out with two nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles County that August.

The singer will also sell a limited number of $20 (or the local currency equivalent, plus taxes and applicable fees) Silver Star Tickets in an attempt to make attending her concert more affordable. Those must be purchased in pairs, with a limit of two per purchase, and will allot seats located next to one another.

According to a press release, standard tickets will range from $49.50-$199.50 (plus taxes and fees) in the U.S.

