The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
College Sports Sports

Wildcats struggle in loss at No. 21 Duke

NU had 267 yards of total offense, with 90 of those in the fourth quarter

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Wildcats struggle in loss at No. 21 Duke
Cam Porter

Northwestern’s Cam Porter (4) carries the ball as Duke’s Terry Moore (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Ben McKeown/AP

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for 219 yards to lead No. 21 Duke to a 38-14 win over Northwestern on Saturday. 

Jordan Waters also ran for two touchdowns and Jalon Calhoun caught five passes for 112 yards as the Blue Devils (3-0, 1-0 ACC) opened the season with three straight wins for the second year in a row under coach Mike Elko.

Leonard rushed for 97 yards and completed 15 of 20 passes in just over three quarters. 

Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant was 17-for-34 for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) had 267 yards of total offense, with 90 of those in the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils put together 80- and 94-yard touchdown drives in the third quarter, both ending on Leonard’s short runs. Duke, which didn’t punted until the fourth quarter, had 268 rushing yards.

Waters had the game’s first two touchdowns on runs of 24 and 2 yards. It was 17-0 after Todd Pelino’s 35-yard field goal less than 21 minutes into the game.

Northwestern scored on A.J. Henning’s 14-yard pass from Bryant with :34 to play in the first half, pulling within 17-7.

Duke hadn’t allowed a second-half point this season until Northwestern’s late touchdown.

STREAKY STUFF

Northwestern has lost 13 consecutive true road games. ... Leonard completed all 12 of his passes a week earlier against Lafayette, but his first toss of the Northwestern game was incomplete. His streak of completions was at 15 passes because he connected on his last three throws in the Labor Day upset of Clemson.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern: The Wildcats were in danger of failing to reach a double-digit point total for the second time this season until backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan’s 10-yard run with 1:27 remaining. It’s not like penalties were a problem because Northwestern wasn’t hit with a flag until the fourth quarter.

Duke: The Blue Devils were versatile on offense, rolling up more than 200 yards on the ground and in the air. They also avoided any fourth-quarter drama and that has been a nice trend in the first few weeks of the season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Duke should hold steady in the rankings after three home victories. The closest margin was 28-7 over Clemson in the opener.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Home Saturday vs. Minnesota

Duke: Saturday at Connecticut

Next Up In College Sports
Illinois turns Memorial Stadium into the gaffe factory in 30-13 loss to No. 7 Penn State
Notre Dame rolls past Central Michigan
Sister Jean shares her memories and her belief in teamwork — on and off the court: ‘We all need each other. Every one of us.’
Big Game Hunting: Penn State is coming at you, Illini. Are you up to a challenge like this one?
No. 7 Penn State ready for a raucus crowd at Illinois
No. 9 Notre Dame relies on its running game
The Latest
Penn State v Illinois
College Sports
Illinois turns Memorial Stadium into the gaffe factory in 30-13 loss to No. 7 Penn State
Woe was anyone who watched the Illini shoot themselves in the foot, and then in the other foot, and then in the same two feet all over again during their Big Ten opener.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Sam Hartman
College Sports
Notre Dame rolls past Central Michigan
Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes and Audric Estime ran for 176 yards
By Sun-Times wires
 
Comedian Russell Brand (shown in 2020) has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
Celebrities
Comedian Russell Brand denies sexual assault, rape allegations
The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4’s “Dispatches” said that one woman alleged she had been raped, while three others accused him of sexual assault.
By Danica Kirka | Associated Press
 
RIOTFESTSAT_091723_30.JPG
Riot Fest
Riot Fest Day 2: Enola Gay debuts as Riot Fest’s 2023 breakout band, fans crowd surf to Corey Feldman
Everything about Riot Fest breathes “made in Chicago, by Chicagoans” — from the Goose Island Beer Company setting up their bar in a retired CTA train car to the vendor booths for Liar’s Club and Reggie’s.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Jehnny Beth entertains the crowd during her afternoon set at Riot Fest on Saturday.
Music
PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 2 in Douglass Park
Messages about Riot Fest needing to leave Douglass Park greeted festival-goers, but the music played on to delight of thousands gathered for the annual festival.
By Sun-Times staff
 