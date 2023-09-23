The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Rising Lincoln Park beats Senn to remain unbeaten

The Lions stayed perfect and became IHSA playoff-eligible by shutting out Senn 28-0 Saturday at Winnemac Stadium.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Rising Lincoln Park beats Senn to remain unbeaten
Lincoln Park’s Cam Toussaint (2) passes the ball against Senn at Winnemac Stadium.

Lincoln Park’s Cam Toussaint (2) passes the ball against Senn at Winnemac Stadium.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Public League football has long been dominated by South Side programs like Simeon, Morgan Park, Phillips and Kenwood.

But the North Side has been on the rise as Lane, Taft and Amundsen have made strides in recent years. Now Lincoln Park wants to move into the city’s upper echelon.

The Lions stayed perfect and became IHSA playoff-eligible by shutting out Senn 28-0 Saturday at Winnemac Stadium.

Dual-threat quarterback Cam Toussaint ran for two touchdowns and passed for 84 yards for Lincoln Park (5-0, 4-0 Public League White Northwest). Will Greve ran for a TD and sparked a defense that held Senn (4-1, 3-1) to 56 total yards.

“We want to be the best team in Lincoln Park history for sure,” Greve said. “If we go 9-0, we can achieve that. And then we’re coming for that city title.”

Moving up from the second-tier White to the top-level Red is another program goal. Lions coach Ricky Ludwig wants his players to dream big.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to explain to guys,” Ludwig said. “Big school, ton of athletes. The numbers when I showed up, they weren’t terrible. But with a school of 2,000 kids, we can get more.”

This year, Lincoln Park has around 80 players at all levels. Ludwig would like to get that number past 100.

“That is the goal, to build this program up, to be able to compete in the [Class] 7A playoffs,” he said.

Toussaint had a more modest personal goal this year. He just wanted to play after being sidelined all last season by injury.

“Man, it feels great,” Toussaint said. “Football is my first love. Missing the whole season, it hurt last year.”

Greve, who like Toussaint also plays basketball, is glad to have him back.

“We’ve been teammates as long as I can remember in high school,” Greve said. “It feels great to have somebody I know in the pocket. We need a good quarterback.

“I remember a couple years ago it was a little rough. Our quarterback got hurt in game one.”

Lincoln Park wore down Senn, which dressed all 20 players in its program.

Including Toussaint, the Lions had seven ball-carriers. Kody Tate, who had a 39-yard touchdown run, finished with a game-high 66 yards on five carries. Keontae Maddox added 45 yards on seven rushes.

Lincoln Park’s Will Greve (13) moves the ball around Senn’s defense at Winnemac Stadium.

Lincoln Park’s Will Greve (13) moves the ball around Senn’s defense at Winnemac Stadium.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

“We have a couple good running backs, a lot of receivers,” Ludwig said. “Our biggest strength is we’ve probably got about seven or eight guys who at any point could break a big run or catch. That’s nice, because you can’t really focus on one single guy in our offense.”

Greve, whose touchdown was his first of the season, is part of that deep group of playmakers.

“I love playing offense,” Greve said. “I wasn’t really sure about it coming into the season, but I’m conditioned and I’m ready for it.”

Junior quarterback Thijs Fosco threw for 67 yards for Senn.

“They were just way better than us,” Senn coach Jason Yolich said of Lincoln Park. “We’re building. ... I’ve just got a lot of kids who never played football before so it’s a slow process.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Dillon Fitzpatrick’s 220 rushing yards beat Fremd on a difficult, emotional day for Barrington
Chris Bern steps up as Naperville Central beats Neuqua Valley to take control of DuPage Valley
How the Super 25 high school football teams fared in Week 5
Prairie Ridge scores late, then holds on to beat rival Cary-Grove after a missed extra point
Seneca Smith’s rugged running and defense lead TF South to its first win of the season
High school football scores from Week 5
The Latest
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Julian Merryweather cleans up his mess after Tommy Hottovy’s visit
Until Merryweather was able to escape his bases-loaded jam, sealing a scoreless inning in an eventual 6-3 win, the litany of reliever injury updates Saturday were top of mind.
By James Fegan
 
Chicago Cubs starter Marcus Stroman delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Chicago.
Cubs
How Cubs’ Marcus Stroman ended up starting against the Rockies Saturday
Stroman allowed three runs in three innings in his first start back from the IL.
By Maddie Lee
 
White_Sox_Red_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
Dylan Cease hurls gem, Luis Robert Jr. hits 311-foot homer in ninth to lift White Sox
White Sox defeat Red Sox 1-0 in steady rain at Fenway Park
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Lukas Reichel takes a shot in April.
Blackhawks
Lukas Reichel feels ready for Blackhawks breakout: ‘It’s going to be the year’
After two years of bouncing between the NHL and AHL, Reichel is set to be a full-time center with the Hawks this season. He’ll need to continue improving his defensive and faceoff abilities, but his production late last season — 15 points in 23 games — set an encouraging pace.
By Ben Pope
 
Barrington’s Dillon Fitzpatrick (12) runs against Fremd.
High School Football
Dillon Fitzpatrick’s 220 rushing yards beat Fremd on a difficult, emotional day for Barrington
Barrington leaned on running back Dillon Fitzpatrick in the 13-7 win against the Vikings.
By Michael O’Brien
 