Megan Rapinoe says farewell to USWNT with 2-0 win over South Africa at Soldier Field

In the 54th minute of Sunday’s match, Megan Rapinoe was replaced for the final time, wearing a U.S. Women’s National Team uniform.

As she exited, the Olympic gold medalist hugged each of her teammates as she soaked in the crowd’s roar one final time. As she bowed to the crowd, one era for the USWNT ended in the 2-0 victory over South Africa at Soldier Field.

Rapinoe announced on on July 8 that she would retire from professional soccer after the National Women’s Soccer League season. As Rapinoe bids adieu to international soccer, her impact — both on and off the field — will be felt by future generations.

“It’s really funny because she always talks about how everything she does is not to inspire, it’s to help, but what she’s done is she’s inspired generations behind us, and I just know that someone’s going to step up and fill that role,” forward Midge Purce said. “Nobody thought Megan Rapinoe was going to be Megan Rapinoe, but what she’s done has made it easier for the next Megan Rapinoe to shine.”

The American’s first goal came courtesy of 21-year-old forward Trinity Rodman at the 18-minute mark of the first half. Defender Emily Sonnett scored at the 49-minute mark of the second half on a header in the box off a corner kick from Rapinoe. The team encouraged the retiring star to strike her signature pose.

“None of that was planned, just to be clear,” Sonnet said. “So, I think she was kind of going back and forth. But it was also just sorry; we had to get her to do it one more time.”

Every time Rapinoe received a touch, the crowd rose in anticipation at the chance to see her score one last time and gasped when she didn’t receive a pass or missed a shot. Rapinoe said it was special to receive the adoration from the fans and teammates.

Rapinoe has also had a hand in helping mold the next generation of players on the USWNT. She’s one of the biggest supporters of the next generation.

“They’re just so good,” Rapinoe said. “They’re so talented, and I feel like they just go about it the right way. They want to be here for all the right reasons. They want to be great.”

Rapinoe’s last game saw the debut of forward Mia Fishel, who received her first cap in a symbolic torch passing moment.

“Megan’s always trying to inspire, and I think for this game, she just told us, ‘Go out there and have fun with me,’” Fishel said. ‘This is my last game, and it is kind of like a passing of the torch. This farewell is her generation to the new generation. She’s talked to us personally in the locker room about that.”

Rapinoe appreciated the opportunity to have a farewell and is looking forward to being a fan. Though the team is losing Rapinoe and Julie Ertz, she believes the team is set up for success.

“I think it’s going to take a little bit of time, but that’s kind of the beauty of this team also is that next camp will come and the roster will be different, and the focus will shift immediately,” Rapinoe said. “I think they’re super motivated, and I like to think we’ve prepared them well to move forward.”