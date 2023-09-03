Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 3

After two weeks of football, the top five teams feel solid.
The second half of the top ten is quite a bit shakier. Those teams have plenty to prove over the next several weeks and could be supplanted by any of the teams below them.
I may be underestimating the Marist/Brother Rice/Glenbard West group. Time will tell.
There were three new additions this week. The RedHawks, Lockport and Libertyville join. Marist gets in after beating Brother Rice. It lost to Glenbard West in a very close game in Week 1.
Lockport has beaten Plainfield Noth and Wheaton North on the road. Libertyville knocked off Lemont and Richards at home.
Prospect, Warren and Nazareth drop out. The Blue Devils and Roadrunners were both preseason top 10 teams and they’ve lost all of their games to ranked teams, but they are gone for now at 0-2.
Oswego and Fenwick just missed the cut this week.
Week 2’s Super 25
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Mount Carmel (2-0) 1
Friday at Notre Dame
2. Lincoln-Way East (2-0) 2
Friday vs. Neuqua Valley
3. Loyola (2-0) 4
Friday at No. 18 Marist
4. York (2-0) 5
Friday at Downers Grove South
5. Batavia (1-1) 3
Friday at Lake Park
6. St. Charles North (2-0) 6
Friday at No. 24 Wheaton North
7. Prairie Ridge (2-0) 8
Friday at Hampshire
8. Kankakee (2-0) 9
Friday at Thornridge
9. Maine South (1-1) 10
Friday vs No. 10 Palatine
10. Palatine (1-1) 12
Friday at No. 9 Maine South
11. St. Rita (2-0) 13
Friday at No. 14 Joliet Catholic
12. Geneva (2-0) 17
Friday vs. Wheaton-Warrenville South
13. Barrington (2-0) 22
Friday at Glenbrook South
14. Joliet Catholic (2-0) 20
Friday vs. No. 11 St. Rita
15. Morgan Park (1-1) 23
Friday vs. Young at Lane
16. Hersey (2-0) 21
Friday at Glenbrook North
17. Glenbard West (1-1) 15
Saturday vs. Downers Grove North
18. Marist (1-1) NR
Friday vs. No. 3 Loyola
19. Brother Rice (1-1) 7
Friday at St. Ignatius
20. Naperville North (1-1) 19
Friday at Bolingbrook
21. Lockport (2-0) NR
Friday vs. Naperville Central
22. Providence (1-1) 18
Friday vs. Fenwick
23. Libertyville (2-0) NR
Friday at Warren
24. Wheaton North (1-1) 14
Friday vs. No. 6 St. Charles North
25. IC Catholic (2-0) 25
Friday at Benet