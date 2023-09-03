Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 3

After two weeks of football, the top five teams feel solid.

The second half of the top ten is quite a bit shakier. Those teams have plenty to prove over the next several weeks and could be supplanted by any of the teams below them.

I may be underestimating the Marist/Brother Rice/Glenbard West group. Time will tell.

There were three new additions this week. The RedHawks, Lockport and Libertyville join. Marist gets in after beating Brother Rice. It lost to Glenbard West in a very close game in Week 1.

Lockport has beaten Plainfield Noth and Wheaton North on the road. Libertyville knocked off Lemont and Richards at home.

Prospect, Warren and Nazareth drop out. The Blue Devils and Roadrunners were both preseason top 10 teams and they’ve lost all of their games to ranked teams, but they are gone for now at 0-2.

Oswego and Fenwick just missed the cut this week.

Week 2’s Super 25

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Mount Carmel (2-0) 1

Friday at Notre Dame

2. Lincoln-Way East (2-0) 2

Friday vs. Neuqua Valley

3. Loyola (2-0) 4

Friday at No. 18 Marist

4. York (2-0) 5

Friday at Downers Grove South

5. Batavia (1-1) 3

Friday at Lake Park

6. St. Charles North (2-0) 6

Friday at No. 24 Wheaton North

7. Prairie Ridge (2-0) 8

Friday at Hampshire

8. Kankakee (2-0) 9

Friday at Thornridge

9. Maine South (1-1) 10

Friday vs No. 10 Palatine

10. Palatine (1-1) 12

Friday at No. 9 Maine South

11. St. Rita (2-0) 13

Friday at No. 14 Joliet Catholic

12. Geneva (2-0) 17

Friday vs. Wheaton-Warrenville South

13. Barrington (2-0) 22

Friday at Glenbrook South

14. Joliet Catholic (2-0) 20

Friday vs. No. 11 St. Rita

15. Morgan Park (1-1) 23

Friday vs. Young at Lane

16. Hersey (2-0) 21

Friday at Glenbrook North

17. Glenbard West (1-1) 15

Saturday vs. Downers Grove North

18. Marist (1-1) NR

Friday vs. No. 3 Loyola

19. Brother Rice (1-1) 7

Friday at St. Ignatius

20. Naperville North (1-1) 19

Friday at Bolingbrook

21. Lockport (2-0) NR

Friday vs. Naperville Central

22. Providence (1-1) 18

Friday vs. Fenwick

23. Libertyville (2-0) NR

Friday at Warren

24. Wheaton North (1-1) 14

Friday vs. No. 6 St. Charles North

25. IC Catholic (2-0) 25

Friday at Benet

