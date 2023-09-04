The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 4, 2023
Washington News Politics

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far

The first lady is experiencing mild symptoms. Both she and the president will be tested and checked for symptoms.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday. They visited areas impacted by Hurricane Idalia. The first lady tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday. They visited areas impacted by Hurricane Idalia. The first lady tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday but is experiencing only mild symptoms, her spokeswoman said.

President Joe Biden was tested for the virus following his wife’s positive test, but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms.

Jill Biden will remain at the couple’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, communications director Elizabeth Alexander said. The first lady had planned to start the new school year Tuesday at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches English and writing.

Due to her condition, she was working with school officials to arrange substitute teachers for her classes, Alexander said.

The first lady had traveled with her husband to Florida on Saturday to inspect the damage from Hurricane Idalia. President Biden then spent part of the Labor Day weekend at the Delaware beach house before traveling Monday to a union event in Philadelphia and then back to the White House.

The Bidens both contracted COVID previously, last summer.

Next Up In Washington
Justice Clarence Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor’s plane last year
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, seeks to sever his case from others
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell can continue with his work schedule, congressional physician says
5 things consumers need to know about Medicare’s new drug-pricing negotiations, how they’ll affect you
Chicago Democrats are pushing Biden to speed up work permits for migrants. Will they succeed?
In Chicago visit, Jill Biden calls union workers ‘backbone of this country’
The Latest
Gary Wright performs in Las Vegas in 2010. Wright’s 1976 album “The Dream Weaver” was recognized as one of the first rock albums to feature only synthesizers. The album sold 2 million copies.
Gary Wright, ‘Dream Weaver’ and ‘Love is Alive’ singer dies at 80
Gary Wright’s 1975 album ‘The Dream Weaver’ became his breakthrough hit. He also played keyboard on Beatle George Harrison’s hit album ‘All Things Must Pass.’
By USA TODAY
 
The heat and humidity drew beachgoers to North Avenue Beach on Labor Day. Temperatures are expected to cool down the rest of the week.
Weather
Labor Day beachgoers enjoy humid final day of beach season that saw record-setting heat
The high for Monday was 92, with the humidity making it feel 96, the warmest Labor Day since 1983. Temps will hover near the low- to mid-70s the rest of the week.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Suspect shot in home invasion in Belmont Cragin
About 12:45 p.m., a 39-year-old man entered a home in the 2100 block of North Meade Avenue. He was shot twice in the chest by a man inside the home, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two teens were wounded in a shooting Friday night after a football game at Mount Carmel High School in Woodlawn.
Crime
5 dead, 34 hurt in Labor Day weekend gun violence
Seven people under the age of 18 were shot over the weekend, including a 6-year-old boy who was wounded in a home in Washington Heights.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center left, attend a banquet at the ruling Workers’ Party’s headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea on July 27, 2023. U.S. officials expect Kim to meet this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Nation/World
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, U.S. official says
The meeting could come within a month, a U.S. official said. Russia has been trying to acquire weapons from North Korea for its war in Ukraine.
By Associated Press
 