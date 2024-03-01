Hinsdale South dream season comes to an end in state semifinals loss against Glenwood

Hinsdale South ran into trouble playing a team that specialized in pressure.

The Hornets (26-11) usually dictate the pace and are the aggressors, forcing their opponent into mistakes. However, the Hornets were the ones making mistakes as their dream season ended in a 46-33 Class 3A semifinals loss to Glenwood (28-7) at Illinois State’s CEFCU arena.

“It's easy to prepare against our defense, but when you have to play against it … it's aggressive, it's in your face, it's constant and then it just takes away whatever you were planning on doing,” Titans coach Alyssa Riley said.

The Hornets played their first semifinal game since 1977 and ultimately succumbed to their miscues. The Titans forced 19 Hinsdale South turnovers and scored 15 points off those turnovers.

A turnover is a double-edged sword: They’re killers because you cease your possession and hand the opposing team an extra one. The Titans shot 16 more times than the Hornets.

The Hornets struggled with the pressure that the Titans applied — though freshman guard Brynn Diedrich used her quickness to break through the full-court press several times. Suddenly, they felt the wrath of a suffocating, pressure-heavy defense that they're usually the beneficiaries of.

“They play the same type of defense we play, and people hate playing us,” Hornets head coach Scott Tanaka said.

Hornets center Mimi Flowers picked up two fouls in the first half, limiting her to seven first-half minutes. Flowers said it wasn't hard for her to sit on the bench and watch her teammates because she believes in them.

Though the Hornets didn’t advance, they still completed the most successful season in Hinsdale basketball history, girls or boys.

“We avenged the 1977 team,” said senior guard Amelia Lavorato, who scored six points and grabbed 10 rebounds. “We avenged the boys basketball team in 2019-20 [the boys team went 29-3 before COVID-19 shut down the state tournament] when they could have gone Downstate. We have so much on our shoulders; we're carrying legacies.”

Lavorato is carrying a family legacy. She attended last year’s state tournament when her father — Tony Lavorato Jr. — was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Her grandfather — Tony Lavorato Sr. — is also a Hall of Famer. She said she remembered walking through the tunnel with her grandfather and the words he told her that day.

“My grandpa looks at me and says, ‘You're going to be here next year,’” Lavorato said. “He said, ‘This is where the players walk through,’ and I'm like, ‘What are you talking about?’

“It's just like a moment I can't explain because it's amazing doing something that they've dreamed up since they were younger.”

The game turned in the third quarter when the Titans connected on 50% of their three-point attempts, giving them a 15-point lead. The Titans’ 46 points were the most the Hornets have allowed since Feb.6.

The Hornets will take on the loser of the Montini vs. Lincoln game at 6:30.

