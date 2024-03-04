The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 4, 2024
Crime

1 dead in shooting on Stevenson Expressway near Chinatown

One person was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, Illinois State Police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 dead in shooting on Stevenson Expressway near Chinatown
An Illinois State Police squad car

One person has died after a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway late Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Sun-Times file

One person is dead after being shot on the Stevenson Expressway late Sunday near Chinatown, state police said.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a call of a shooting on Interstate 55 around 10:30 p.m. on the ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, and they were pronounced dead, state police said in a statement.

The identity, age and gender of the victim wasn't released.

Traffic was halted on I-55 northbound until around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

