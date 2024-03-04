1 dead in shooting on Stevenson Expressway near Chinatown

One person is dead after being shot on the Stevenson Expressway late Sunday near Chinatown, state police said.
Illinois State Police troopers responded to a call of a shooting on Interstate 55 around 10:30 p.m. on the ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
One person was taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, and they were pronounced dead, state police said in a statement.
The identity, age and gender of the victim wasn't released.
Traffic was halted on I-55 northbound until around 1:40 a.m. Monday.
