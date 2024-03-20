The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Michael Soroka looks part of No. 2 starter

Soroka pitches four innings of one-run ball in final Cactus League start

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Diamondbacks White Sox Baseball, Michael Soroka

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Soroka throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/AP Photos

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Shortly after Michael Soroka was named the White Sox' No. 2 starter in the rotation Wednesday, he looked the part, striking out five batters and allowing only an unearned run against the Reds over four innings at Camelback Ranch.

Manager Pedro Grifol said Erick Fedde will pitch the third game. After that, Chris Flexen and perhaps Nick Nastrini could be 4-5, although a fifth starter wouldn’t be needed until April 6 because of an off day.

Can’t go there yet,” Grifol said. “We’ll leave it up to the next couple days.”

Grifol tabbed Soroka, who owns a 1.38 ERA this spring, over Fedde to face the Tigers next Saturday. Garrett Crochet gets the opener Thursday.

"It’s awesome. It means I did what I wanted to do in camp," Soroka said, "and that was to come and attack and show I belong. Where I was in the rotation wasn’t all that important to me, I just wanted to be out there and know they have a chance to win every time I take the mound."

“He came in motivated, he made some adjustments, he’s done it before,” Grifol said of Soroka, a 2019 Braves All-Star who started Atlanta's opener in 2020. “He’s a good second day starter.”

Soroko threw 65 pitches, he said, and 10-12 more in the bullpen. He's slated to start on the last day of camp against Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Cost efficient

A rotation of Crochet ($800,000), Soroka ($3 million), Fedde ($7.5 million), Flexen ($1.75), and Nick Nastrini (major league minimum $770,000) would cost $13.79 million in salary this season.

Lee among roster cuts

Catcher Korey Lee was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, and recovering righty relievers Joe Barlow

and Corey Knebel were reassigned to minor league camp in the latest round of cuts. The Sox have 45 players remaining in camp: 25 pitchers, three catchers, eight infielders and nine outfielders.

Lee is having a very good camp, both defensively and at the plate with three homers, a .326 average and .404 on-base percentage.

Decisions

Grifol said tough roster decisions remain. Those could entail Zach Remillard or Danny Mendick as the utility infielder if Braden Shewmake’s sprained ankle isn’t healed, although Shewmake was making good progress the last two days and is “in play,” Grifol said.

Mike Moustakas might rate an edge over Gavin Sheets (who has an option left) as a left-handed bat because he can play third base, but Sheets’ new approach has translated into a .326 average with three homers in 19 games. Moustakas is batting .195.

“Normally at this time your team is set,” Grifol said. “Ours is not yet. “[The front office] put together a group of players this year that are flat-out competing. There’s some decisions to be made.”

This and that

Right-hander John Brebbia went through drills a day after pitching in a minor league game, maintaining hope he’ll be ready by Opening Day.

*Shewmake was walking around the clubhouse with no sign of discomfort.

“He kind of shocked me really,” Grifol said. “When he came off the field the ankle didn’t look great. He’s out there taking BP and ground balls yesterday on the day off. I him in the training room, then he took ground balls, that’s just another sign of character, will and passion to be part of this.”

Reds 3, Sox 1

Using close to their regular lineup, the Sox out-hit the Reds 10-3 but were 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and fell to 8-17-2, the worst spring record in the majors. This after manager Pedro Grifol said the game would be “treated like Game 1” as the Sox ramp up for the season.

“We had a day off [Tuesday] and starting today, these [last] five days are really important before we head to Chicago,” Grifol said.

*No. 2 starter Michael Soroka pitched four innings without allowing an earned run, the run resulting from catcher Martin Maldonado’s throwing error on an Elly De La Cruz stolen base. Maldonado later ended a scoreless inning for Michael Kopech by throwing out De La Cruz. Jake Cousins was sharp in relief but Chad Kuhl was not, allowing two home runs.

*Andre Vaughn (.333/.365/.500) extended his hitting streak to seven games with two hits including his fifth double. Mike Moustakas (.195), starting for late scratch Yoan Moncada (illness) had two hits including a double.

On deck

Sox at Royals, 3:05 p.m., Surprise, Garrett Crochet vs. Jordan Lyles

