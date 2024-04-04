Horoscope for Thursday, April 4, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 10:15 p.m. PDT. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might meet a real character; or perhaps, someone you already know will surprise you by acting in a different or unusual way. Someone in a group might also change their behavior or do something unexpected. This means you have to be light on your feet and ready to think for yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Very likely, someone in a position of authority like a parent, a boss or the police will do something that surprises you and catches you off guard. Therefore, keep this in mind, especially if you're driving. If you get in a tough spot, remember the power of courtesy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans are completely unpredictable. They might be canceled, delayed, changed — whatever. You might also have to travel when you did not expect to do so. School schedules might also suddenly change. Someone you admire might spout radical ideas.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Double check financial matters, especially to do with banking and shared property because something unexpected might impact these areas, and directly or indirectly affect your wealth. Don't be caught with your guard down. And remember: information is power.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A spouse, partner or close friend will likely do something that catches you off guard. It's something you did not expect. They might want to redefine a relationship. Or they might simply want to take you to lunch? Either way, it's a surprise, and hopefully, a nice one.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your work routine will be interrupted today because of something unexpected. This could be a power outage, equipment breakdowns, late deliveries, staff shortages or some kind of unexpected event. Whatever the case, you will handle this because others will help you, especially because you have helped them in the past.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents should be vigilant today because this is a potentially accident-prone day for their kids. Therefore, know where they are at all times, especially toddlers. Remove all potential hazards. Meanwhile, you might receive a surprise invitation; or in turn, a social event might be canceled or delayed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A small appliance might break down at home today or a minor breakage could occur because something will suddenly change your home routine. Surprise company might drop by. It could be anything. Be patient with family members in case a sudden argument breaks out. Encourage harmony.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because today is an accident-prone day for you. (Obviously, an accident does not have to happen; however, the potential is there.) Therefore, be alert and mindful. This applies to verbal accidents as well as physical. (Oops.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your finances are unpredictable today. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Likewise, be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Be smart and double check details with banking, cash flow and earnings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You're restless today. This is why you might impulsively do or say something, which surprises others, especially family or people at home. (You're an independent soul and not everyone is prepared to march according to your drummer, and especially your revolutionary ideas.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a restless day for you. You have that feeling that you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Right now, you're charming, charismatic, and at the same time, you're proactive and confident. You have strong opinions about financial matters as well as your own belongings. Do nothing until you're sure about what you want.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Natasha Lyonne (1979) shares your birthday. You have creative energy and organizational skills. What you do affects others. Personally, you are courageous. This year is a time of reflection. You might renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosophies that will give you a better self-awareness and get you closer to the true meaning of your life.

