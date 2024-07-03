Whom could the Sky target with a seven-day contract?

SEATTLE — Execution issues have plagued the Sky this season, specifically in late-game situations.

Before a much-needed 85-77 victory Tuesday over the Dream, the Sky were 3-9 in clutch games, which are defined by the WNBA as games in which the scoring margin is five or fewer in the final five minutes. With three minutes left, Nia Coffey hit a corner three-pointer to put the Dream up by three.

What came next was a clinic by Chennedy Carter. She scored six quick points and finished with a game-high 26.

“There goes 40 minutes of basketball I spoke about,” coach Teresa Weatherspoon said after the game. “We were composed. We didn’t get rattled, and we did it [as a group].”

Weatherspoon’s group could be different next week.

In Atlanta, she was adamant that all she’s focused on is coaching the group she has in front of her. That’s just 10 available players of a maximum 12 after general manager Jeff Pagliocca waived guard Kysre Gondrezick and center Elizabeth Williams had season-ending knee surgery.

Despite the strong showing against the seventh-place Dream, the Sky will need to add players to clinch their sixth consecutive postseason berth. More specifically, they need to add to their wing depth in the form of a sharpshooter.

The pool of players is limited.

Former Northwestern guard Veronica Burton, a defensive standout who was waived by the Wings before the season, would have been a perfect fit, but she signed with the Sun on June 5 for the rest of season.

There are still a number of players whom Pagliocca could target for a seven-day contract, starting with Brynna Maxwell, the Sky’s No. 13 pick in this year’s draft.

Brynna Maxwell

Pagliocca drafted Maxwell because of her three-point shooting. She shot 45.9% from deep in her final two seasons with Gonzaga.

She suffered an injury in training camp and was waived, so the biggest concern about her is readiness. She might be healthy, but that doesn’t mean she’s in WNBA shape.

Crystal Dangerfield

Dangerfield is far from the three-point shooter the Sky need.

She was named Rookie of the Year in 2020 after averaging 16.2 points for the Lynx, but she hasn’t been the same player since.

Dangerfield, though, could be a good backup option at point guard and allow Dana Evans to play more off the ball.

Dyaisha Fair

Fair, who is third on the NCAA Division I women’s all-time scoring list with 3,403 points, was a second-round pick this year by the Aces. She was waived at the end of May and, like Dangerfield, isn’t the wing player the Sky are looking for. But with limited options, she could be a good temporary choice.

A 35% career three-point shooter in three seasons at Buffalo and two at Syracuse, Fair offers the Sky a better option from deep than Dangerfield.

Emma Cannon

Cannon might be the most intriguing option because she has six seasons of WNBA experience. Although that has included being a journeywoman in the league, she still has proved her value on several rosters.

Cannon was waived by the Aces on June 16 and played 30 games

for the Fever last season, during which she averaged 5.8 points and 10 minutes.