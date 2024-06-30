Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith are two that got away in Sky’s free agency hunt

Free agency always includes the factor of risk versus reward.

However, certain general managers amplify that ratio for a multitude of reasons. Sometimes, it’s a desire to avoid a rebuild. Other times, it’s to prevent a franchise player from requesting a trade. In February, first-year Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca entered free agency with both those goals in mind, and sometimes a team needs to let players go in an attempt to implement a plan.

“Nah,” former Sky point guard Courtney Williams said when asked if the Sky had pursued her at all in free agency. “[The Sky] didn’t hit me. It was because they were trying to get Skylar [Diggins-Smith] and Nneka [Ogwumike]. I think they put all their eggs in one basket. You know, when you do that and you miss, you gotta just take what comes with it.”

Missing out on Diggins-Smith and Ogwumike does not rest entirely on Pagliocca’s shoulders, either.

His job was to sell the Sky as best as he could. What he had to sell, however, was far less enticing than a franchise (the Storm) with a $64 million practice facility and an ownership group both free agents described as being “engaged.”

The Sky are still in talks regarding a dedicated practice facility. Owner/chairman Nadia Rawlinson had hoped to make an announcement regarding its status before the season.

Nearly seven weeks into it, the Sky have shared nothing publicly.

Franchise player Kahleah Copper made a trade request as a result of the Sky’s high-risk free-agency plan. In turn, they acquired the No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft and used it to select Kamilla Cardoso. The Sky also were able to acquire the No. 8 pick by trading Li Yueru and Julie Allemand to the Sparks. After trading up one spot with the Lynx, the Sky selected Angel Reese.

The Sky’s lost pieces are flourishing elsewhere. Copper, now with the Mercury, is third in the league in scoring, averaging 22.7 points. Meanwhile, Williams and forward Alanna Smith are significant contributors to the Lynx, who are a top-three team in the league nearly halfway through the season.

It’s the result of Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve’s purposeful approach in February.

“We had this idea that we go, ‘OK, here’s our number one at these positions, and let’s go get them,’ ” Reeve said. “Courtney and Alanna were certainly that for us because they really fit needs.”

Smith recalled getting a text from Williams before either player had signed, asking where she was going to end up.

At that point, Smith hadn’t heard from the Sky yet, either.

“I really think you should come with me,” Smith said was one of the texts she received from Williams. “I was like, ‘Let’s do it.’ ”

Smith is the Lynx’s third-leading scorer, averaging a career-high 12.2 points, behind three-time All-Stars Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride. Williams is averaging 10 points and leads the Lynx in assists with 5.4.

When former Sky coach/GM James Wade signed Williams and Smith ahead of the 2023 season, he saw something in both of them that had not yet been tapped into. Williams never had run the point-guard position in her career and Smith had not earned a consistent starting role yet.

A year later, both players are flourishing in roles that began with the Sky but have been further advanced by Reeve and the Lynx.

“They’re no-[BS] people,” Smith said. “They tell it as it is. They tell you exactly what it is that you need to work on, what your strengths are and what they need from you. It’s really refreshing as a professional athlete when you can get that clarity and know there isn’t any other stuff going on.”