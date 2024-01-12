The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 12, 2024
Starting Over Columnists Commentary

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s secrecy surrounding his cancer diagnosis highlights the stigma of prostate cancer

Even though prostate cancer is more prevalent among men, they still don’t want to talk about it

By  Mary Mitchell
   
SHARE Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s secrecy surrounding his cancer diagnosis highlights the stigma of prostate cancer
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized earlier this week due to complications from a medical procedure, the Pentagon said January 5, 2024 at a time when Washington is facing a crisis in the Middle East. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized due to complications from a medical procedure, the Pentagon said January 5, 2024 at a time when Washington is facing a crisis in the Middle East. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

SAUL LOEB, Getty

I haven’t met Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.

But his recent photographs capture the look of a Black man with a lot on his mind.

And there’s something else etched on Austin’s face. He has a look that my father had late in life — stoic.

Even when my dad’s health began to fail, he never complained. I didn’t know he had been treated for prostate cancer until my stepmother mentioned it after my father’s death from heart-related issues.

He didn’t talk about prostate cancer — not with his daughters, not even with his sons.

There are things that a lot of men don’t like to talk about, and prostate cancer is one of them.

The secrecy that surrounded Austin’s surgery for prostate cancer highlights the sad fact that the ailment is still a disease shrouded in mystery.

For instance, Austin, 70, had surgery Dec. 22 and was hospitalized a week later with a urinary tract infection, and apparently, no one at the White House was aware of his whereabouts.

On Jan. 8, a news item — “Austin Continues Recovery” — was posted on the Department of Defense website. The item advised that Austin “resumed full duties and remains in contact with senior advisors while continuing to recover from experiencing complications from an elective medical procedure.”

It wasn’t until Jan. 9 that the Department of Defense revealed Austin was in the hospital recovering from complications associated with prostate cancer surgery.

President Joe Biden wasn’t told about the prostate cancer surgery until Jan. 9, according to a National Security Council spokesperson.

For whatever reason, Austin chose to keep his medical diagnosis private.

Austin must have known his departure from protocol was unacceptable as a military leader but he did it anyway.

Starting Over 1/12

More from Mary Mitchell

Will the real ‘Golden Bachelor’ please stand up? While the hit ABC reality show pushed the notion that it is never too late to find romance, seniors still need to guard their hearts.

Mai Whelan’s inspiring story: Whelan, the winner of the $4.56 million prize on Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge,” crushed ageism and other stereotypes that often stand in the way of achieving dreams.

Social Security’s money grab: After Mary Michell wrote about how Social Security’s efforts to get back overpayments hurt the people the program is designed to help, financial columnist Terry Savage discussed her crusade in stopping Social Security from ruining more lives.

Despite the controversy among Republicans over that decision, I’m sure many men have the same view on why Austin didn’t share the diagnosis.

“Many people with prostate cancer experience stigma and shame. Some view the disease as an ‘emasculating journey,’ while others are reluctant to speak about their concerns or diagnosis in their homes and communities,” according to an interview on Healthline, a health and wellness website.

In the interview, Dr. Russell Z. Szmulewitz, associate professor of medicine and director of the genitourinary oncology program at the University of Chicago, pointed out the “biggest stigma is the perception of diminished or damaged masculinity.”

Many men in Austin’s shoes would have made the same choice.

Austin took the steps necessary — no matter how unpleasant — to deal with a disease that disproportionately kills Black men.

But he passed up the opportunity to educate a younger generation of men about a treatable disease if caught early.

And you can see why.

Instead of showing empathy, elected officials have turned this sensitive medical issue into a witch hunt.

Because prostate cancer is a disease that is associated with sexual disfunction, some men have a difficult time talking about it.

But they need to talk about it, especially Black men. They are 1.7 times more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and 2.1 times more likely to die from it than white men.

Some weren’t screened for the disease early enough or didn’t want to undergo the invasive testing procedure (What! You’re putting that where?). Others didn’t have the resources to complete the procedures needed to treat the disease.

“We need wives, sisters and daughters to encourage men in their lives to talk more regularly about prostate health and prostate cancer,” Szmulewitz said.

“Men who have had prostate exams need to tell their sons, brothers, friends, and cousins about it and why, despite the stigma, they felt compelled to do so,” he said.

That’s a more constructive pursuit than calling for Austin’s resignation.

Next Up In Starting Over
SuperAgers like the late Norman Lear show us how aging could be, with researchers now trying to learn more
Mai Whelan, ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ winner, is a real hero
Will the real ‘Golden Bachelor’ please stand up?
Struggling to choose a new Medicare health care plan? It’s not too late to get help.
Social Security’s grab to get back overpayments has to stop, Terry Savage says
Social Security’s money grab on overpayments hurts those it is supposed to help
The Latest
The Blackhawks signed Nick Foligno to a contract extension Friday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks sign Nick Foligno to 2-year extension
The veteran forward will stick around to provide leadership — and some on-ice contributions — with a $4.5 million salary-cap hit.
By Ben Pope
 
Cars on West Winona Street near North Broadway Street in the Uptown neighborhood are covered with snow Friday morning. during a major snowstorm, Friday morning, Jan. 12, 2024. Six to 12 inches of snow is expected, with wind gusts of up to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning lasting until Saturday at noon was issued for the Chicago area.
Weather
Snow shoveling begins ahead of storm’s second wave
Chicago-area residents worked to dig out from under several inches of heavy, wet snow before the next wave hits the area and temperatures plummet.
By David StruettPhyllis Cha, and 1 more
 
Alonte Wilson, 19, a participant of the Back to Our Future, a Chicago Public Schools program, answers an exam about the constitution Thursday at Breakthrough in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
Education
Expensive program to get high-risk teens back in school is off to a slow start
Back to Our Future targets school-age teenagers who have been out of class for at least a year and who are at high risk of being involved in gun violence.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Patrick Smith | WBEZ
 
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Bears
Polling Place: How did Bears fans vote on the decision to keep Matt Eberflus as coach?
All the man has to do is lead the Bears to 16 “Ws” in 2024 and his record will be above .500.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Bears
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson earns second-team AP All-Pro honors
When Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was denied his trade request Nov. 1, he set his sights on another goal this season: to be an All-Pro.
By Patrick Finley
 