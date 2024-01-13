The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Kenwood’s Calvin Robins (0) shoots against Curie’s Taevion Collier (21).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Hoffman Estates at Barrington, 6:30

NORTH SUBURBAN

Stevenson at Libertyville, 5:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

Glenbard East at Glenbard South, 1:00

South Elgin at Bartlett, 5:30

NON CONFERENCE

Ashton-Franklin Center at Earlville, 4:30

Bolingbrook at Downers Grove South, 2:30

Boylan at North Chicago, 2:00

Cary-Grove at Vernon Hills, 2:30

Chesterton at Walther Christian, 3:30

Christ the King at Yorkville Christian, 6:00

Cissna Park at St. Anne, 2:00

Cornerstone Christian at Tri-Point, 3:30

Dwight at Herscher, 2:30

Fenton at Leyden, 4:30

Geneva at Kaneland, PPD

Glenbard West at Lake Park, 6:00

Grant at Wilmot (WI), 6:00

Grayslake North at Highland Park, 3:00

Jacobs at St. Charles North, 3:00

Lake View at North Shore, 3:00

Marquette at Newark, 6:00

Midland at LaMoille, PPD

Morris at Streator, 5:15

New Jersusalem at Alden-Hebron, 7:00

Notre Dame at Downers Grove North, 4:30

Oswego at Naperville North, PPD

Ottawa at Mendota, PPD

Padua Franciscan at Holy Trinity, CNL

Parkview Christian at Westlake Christian, 6:00

Plainfield North at Plainfield East, 4:00

Providence at Sandwich, PPD

Richards (Chgo) at Manley, PPD

Roanoke-Benson at Princeville, 7:30

Rockford Lutheran at University High (Normal), 7:00

Rolling Meadows at Evanston, 3:00

Sandburg at Bremen, 11:30

Serena at Hall, PPD

Watseka at Grant Park, PPD

West Aurora at East Aurora, 4:30

Westmont at Wilmington, 12:30

Woodstock at Belvidere North, 1-27 PPD

BURLINGTON CENTRAL

Marian Central vs. Lyons, CNL

Woodstock North vs. Neuqua Valley, CNL

DeKalb vs. Lyons, CNL

Burlington Central vs. Neuqua Valley, CNL

CRISTO REY

Goode vs. ACERO-Soto, 12:00

Back of the Yards vs. Noble Street, 1:30

Consolation SemiFinal, 3:30

Semi-Final, 5:00

EAST PEORIA

Limestone vs. Tolono Unity, 10:00

Peoria Central vs. Rantoul, 11:30

Pekin vs. Bloomington, 1:00

Morton (IL) vs. Springfield, 2:30

Washington (IL) vs. Guilford, 4:00

East Peoria vs. Pontiac, 5:30

FREEPORT

Byron vs. Fulton, CNL

Marengo vs. Dixon, CNL

Freeport vs. Fulton, CNL

GALESBURG

Batavia vs. Dunlap, CNL

Galesburg vs. Comer, CNL

GRAND RAPIDS NORTHVIEW (MI)

Hyde Park vs. Detroit University Prep (MI), 3:15E

HOPE ACADEMY

Julian vs. UIC Prep, 12:00

Prosser vs. Francis Parker, 1:30

Hersey vs. Antioch, 3:00

Dunbar vs. Hope Academy, 4:30

Clark vs. Ridgewood, 6:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL COLLEGE

Rich vs. Hazelwood Central (MO), 1:00

LAKES

Lakes vs. Deerfield, 12:00

Naperville Central vs. Mundelein, 1:30

Fremd vs. Waukegan, 3:00

Normal West vs. Wauconda, 4:30

MAINE SOUTH

Maine East vs. Northtown, 10:00

Maine South vs. Amundsen, 11:30

Maine South vs. Northtown, 1:00

Maine East vs. Amundsen, 2:30

MARSHALL

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Proviso East, CNL

Hansberry vs. Gary Lighthouse (IN), CNL

Wells vs. Tinley Park, CNL

Marshall vs. Thornridge, CNL

Englewood vs. Oak Park (MO), CNL

PECATONICA

Belvidere vs. Pecatonica, 3:00

Eastland vs. Galena, 4:30

Scales Mound vs. Rochelle, 6:00

Rockford Christian vs. Johnsburg, 7:30

SOUTH BELOIT

Forreston vs. Richmond-Burton, 3:00

Durand vs. Stillman Valley, 4:30

Richmond-Burton vs. North Boone, 6:00

South Beloit vs. Durand, 7:30

THIELLS NORTH ROCKLAND (NY)

Warren vs. Poughkeepsie (NY), 12:00E

THORNTON FR. NORTH

Brooks vs. Payton, 12:00

Thornton Fr. North vs. King, 1:30

Burton Madison (MI) vs. Farragut, 3:00

Bogan vs. Lindblom, CNL

Joliet West vs. Rich, 6:00

Lincoln-Way East vs. Curie, 7:30

TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN

Chicago Christian vs. Lisle, 3:00

Northridge vs. Leo, 4:30

Timothy Christian vs. Latin, 6:00

WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH

Orange and Black Gym

Glenbard North vs. Lake Forest Academy, 11:00

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Carmel, 12:30

Normal vs. Rockford East, 2:00

Metea Valley vs. Glenbard North, 3:45

Joliet Central vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 5:15

Normal vs. Waubonsie Valley, 6:45

Horsley Gym

Morton vs. Metea Valley, 11:00

Willowbrook vs. Joliet Central, 12:30

Plainfield Central vs. Waubonsie Valley, 2:00

Lake Forest Academy vs. Morton, 3:45

Carmel vs. Willowbrook, 5:15

Rockford East vs. Plainfield Central, 6:45

