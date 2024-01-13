Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Saturday, January 13, 2024
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Hoffman Estates at Barrington, 6:30
NORTH SUBURBAN
Stevenson at Libertyville, 5:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
Glenbard East at Glenbard South, 1:00
South Elgin at Bartlett, 5:30
NON CONFERENCE
Ashton-Franklin Center at Earlville, 4:30
Bolingbrook at Downers Grove South, 2:30
Boylan at North Chicago, 2:00
Cary-Grove at Vernon Hills, 2:30
Chesterton at Walther Christian, 3:30
Christ the King at Yorkville Christian, 6:00
Cissna Park at St. Anne, 2:00
Cornerstone Christian at Tri-Point, 3:30
Dwight at Herscher, 2:30
Fenton at Leyden, 4:30
Geneva at Kaneland, PPD
Glenbard West at Lake Park, 6:00
Grant at Wilmot (WI), 6:00
Grayslake North at Highland Park, 3:00
Jacobs at St. Charles North, 3:00
Lake View at North Shore, 3:00
Marquette at Newark, 6:00
Midland at LaMoille, PPD
Morris at Streator, 5:15
New Jersusalem at Alden-Hebron, 7:00
Notre Dame at Downers Grove North, 4:30
Oswego at Naperville North, PPD
Ottawa at Mendota, PPD
Padua Franciscan at Holy Trinity, CNL
Parkview Christian at Westlake Christian, 6:00
Plainfield North at Plainfield East, 4:00
Providence at Sandwich, PPD
Richards (Chgo) at Manley, PPD
Roanoke-Benson at Princeville, 7:30
Rockford Lutheran at University High (Normal), 7:00
Rolling Meadows at Evanston, 3:00
Sandburg at Bremen, 11:30
Serena at Hall, PPD
Watseka at Grant Park, PPD
West Aurora at East Aurora, 4:30
Westmont at Wilmington, 12:30
Woodstock at Belvidere North, 1-27 PPD
BURLINGTON CENTRAL
Marian Central vs. Lyons, CNL
Woodstock North vs. Neuqua Valley, CNL
DeKalb vs. Lyons, CNL
Burlington Central vs. Neuqua Valley, CNL
CRISTO REY
Goode vs. ACERO-Soto, 12:00
Back of the Yards vs. Noble Street, 1:30
Consolation SemiFinal, 3:30
Semi-Final, 5:00
EAST PEORIA
Limestone vs. Tolono Unity, 10:00
Peoria Central vs. Rantoul, 11:30
Pekin vs. Bloomington, 1:00
Morton (IL) vs. Springfield, 2:30
Washington (IL) vs. Guilford, 4:00
East Peoria vs. Pontiac, 5:30
FREEPORT
Byron vs. Fulton, CNL
Marengo vs. Dixon, CNL
Freeport vs. Fulton, CNL
GALESBURG
Batavia vs. Dunlap, CNL
Galesburg vs. Comer, CNL
GRAND RAPIDS NORTHVIEW (MI)
Hyde Park vs. Detroit University Prep (MI), 3:15E
HOPE ACADEMY
Julian vs. UIC Prep, 12:00
Prosser vs. Francis Parker, 1:30
Hersey vs. Antioch, 3:00
Dunbar vs. Hope Academy, 4:30
Clark vs. Ridgewood, 6:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL COLLEGE
Rich vs. Hazelwood Central (MO), 1:00
LAKES
Lakes vs. Deerfield, 12:00
Naperville Central vs. Mundelein, 1:30
Fremd vs. Waukegan, 3:00
Normal West vs. Wauconda, 4:30
MAINE SOUTH
Maine East vs. Northtown, 10:00
Maine South vs. Amundsen, 11:30
Maine South vs. Northtown, 1:00
Maine East vs. Amundsen, 2:30
MARSHALL
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Proviso East, CNL
Hansberry vs. Gary Lighthouse (IN), CNL
Wells vs. Tinley Park, CNL
Marshall vs. Thornridge, CNL
Englewood vs. Oak Park (MO), CNL
PECATONICA
Belvidere vs. Pecatonica, 3:00
Eastland vs. Galena, 4:30
Scales Mound vs. Rochelle, 6:00
Rockford Christian vs. Johnsburg, 7:30
SOUTH BELOIT
Forreston vs. Richmond-Burton, 3:00
Durand vs. Stillman Valley, 4:30
Richmond-Burton vs. North Boone, 6:00
South Beloit vs. Durand, 7:30
THIELLS NORTH ROCKLAND (NY)
Warren vs. Poughkeepsie (NY), 12:00E
THORNTON FR. NORTH
Brooks vs. Payton, 12:00
Thornton Fr. North vs. King, 1:30
Burton Madison (MI) vs. Farragut, 3:00
Bogan vs. Lindblom, CNL
Joliet West vs. Rich, 6:00
Lincoln-Way East vs. Curie, 7:30
TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN
Chicago Christian vs. Lisle, 3:00
Northridge vs. Leo, 4:30
Timothy Christian vs. Latin, 6:00
WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH
Orange and Black Gym
Glenbard North vs. Lake Forest Academy, 11:00
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Carmel, 12:30
Normal vs. Rockford East, 2:00
Metea Valley vs. Glenbard North, 3:45
Joliet Central vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 5:15
Normal vs. Waubonsie Valley, 6:45
Horsley Gym
Morton vs. Metea Valley, 11:00
Willowbrook vs. Joliet Central, 12:30
Plainfield Central vs. Waubonsie Valley, 2:00
Lake Forest Academy vs. Morton, 3:45
Carmel vs. Willowbrook, 5:15
Rockford East vs. Plainfield Central, 6:45