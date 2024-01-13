The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Theater Entertainment and Culture News

Second City teachers reach tentative contract deal to avert strike

After nearly two years of negotiating, instructors at the storied Old Town theater reached an agreement with Second City leadership and suspended plans for a strike that had been set to start Tuesday.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Second City teachers reach tentative contract deal to avert strike
The Second City, 230 W. North Ave.

The Second City, 230 W. North Ave.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The laughs will go on next week at The Second City after unionized teachers at the storied Old Town comedy company reached a tentative contract agreement and dropped plans for a strike that had been set to start Tuesday. 

A marathon bargaining session with Second City leadership on Friday led to the deal, according to a statement released Saturday by the Association of International Comedy Educators (AICE), part of the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

The contract still has to be voted on by the union, which includes about 200 active teachers, as well as facilitators who lead workshops for businesses. Terms of the agreement weren’t released. 

“We sincerely appreciate #thesecondcity leadership returning to the bargaining table, and seeing this through with us,” AICE said in a social media post. “This would NOT have happened without the overwhelming support of you and our allies in the public!”

Negotiations had dragged on for almost two years before the union announced a strike date last week.

In December, Second City leadership said it had offered its best and final contract offer, which was rejected by AICE members by an 85% no vote just before Christmas.

The teachers’ union had invited Second City actors and stage managers, who are also unionized, to join them in the picket line outside 230 W. North Ave., potentially bringing shows to a halt. 

Second City is owned by ZMC, a New York City-based private equity firm. A representative couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. 

Related

Next Up In Theater
Things to do in Chicago Jan. 11-17: The Mix
Second City teachers set deadline for strike that could halt shows there
More magic shows and venues materialize in Chicago for fans of the art of illusion
Maurice Hines, tap-dancing icon and ‘The Cotton Club’ star, dies at 80
Mike Nussbaum, veteran Chicago stage actor, dies at 99
‘Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker’ an extraordinary, superbly jazzed take on a holiday classic
The Latest
Three people were killed in separate crashes across the Chicago area during a winter storm early Saturday.
News
3 dead in separate crashes during overnight snowstorm
Officials couldn’t immediately say if the weather factored into the crashes on the South Side and in south suburban Hazel Crest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Kenwood’s Calvin Robins (0) shoots against Curie’s Taevion Collier (21).
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A man was shot and killed Jan. 13, 2023 on the Lower West Side.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Pilsen
About 12:10 a.m., Adrian Molina, 18, was in the 2200 block of West 21st Street when he was shot in the neck and face, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Garrett Crochet of the White Sox
White Sox
Garrett Crochet preparing to be starting pitcher for White Sox
Pitching coach Ethan Katz said the process will take time for the lefty, who has pitched 12 2⁄3 innings over the last two seasons.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Rockets_Bulls_Basketball.jpg
Columnists
NFL is out of its league in honoring Martin Luther King
Compared to the NBA, which celebrates the civil rights activist properly (and early), the NFL is sadly fumbling.
By Scoop Jackson
 