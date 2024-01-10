Second City teachers set deadline for strike that could halt shows there

Teachers who work at The Second City say they will go on strike and form a picket line outside the company’s Old Town theater if a contract isn’t reached by Tuesday — and there’s a good chance that actors, in solidarity, wouldn’t cross it.

“The countdown begins,” read a Monday announcement from the union representing the teachers: the Association of International Comedy Educators (AICE), which is part of the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

About 300 Second City teachers are part of the union.

Should a strike and demonstration take place, picketers will be asking audiences not to cross the picket line.

“We have actively been inviting Second City leadership to come back to the bargaining table so we can avoid a strike altogether,” said union spokesman Corey Bradberry.

If a picket line goes up, actors and stage managers at The Second City have a right under their contract to refuse to cross it, said David Levy, a spokesman for their union, Actors’ Equity.

Asked whether or not actors and stage managers would exercise that right in the event of a strike, Levy said Wednesday afternoon: “It’s extremely possible.”

He added: “We’re going to stand in solidarity with the educators, we’re really taking our lead from them in terms of what they’re hoping to see from us.”

The teachers union welcomes the participation of anyone, including the stars and stage managers of Second City revues, on the picket line.

“We’ll leave that up to [members of Actors’ Equity] individually. We wouldn’t ask anyone to violate their contract,” Bradberry said.

On the possibility of shows being canceled, Levy added: “I don’t know how they would have a show without actors.”

Negotiations for the teachers’ first contract have been going on for more than 700 days.

In December, Second City leadership said it offered its best and final contract offer to the teachers, which was rejected by AICE members with an 85% no vote just before Christmas.

“We respect the right to engage in union activities in a peaceful and respectful manner,” a Second City spokesman said in an email Tuesday, noting that conversations between parties are ongoing.

Second City is owned by ZMC, a New York City-based private equity firm.

“We’re 95% of the way there. They just have to meet to work out the 5 percent, and there’s some big gaps in the outstanding issues,” Bradberry said.

AICE represents faculty members at the venerable Chicago theater where classes in improvisation, sketch writing and the comedic use of music have been part of the framework for decades.

The union also covers facilitators who lead workshops for businesses.