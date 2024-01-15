The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 15, 2024
Sports Outdoors

Some access options for ice fishing around the Fox Chain O’Lakes area

Here’s the annual update on options or accessing ice fishing on the Fox Chain O’Lakes area.

By  Dale Bowman
   
An angler comes off the ice in February, 2021, at Channel Lake on the Fox Chain O’Lakes. Credit: Dale Bowman

The Fox Chain O’Lakes area is the great destination for ice fishing by Chicago-area anglers and ice fishing should begin finally in the next couple days. But public access is the great challenge on the Chain.

Here are details on some options:

Musky Tales (Channel Lake), $5 parking includes trailers, open 24 hours, live bait, Time 2 Bite bar/restuarant open

Lily Bug Acres (channel between Bluff and Spring lakes), $5 parking, bait shop, might have shuttle service later in season with a boat sleigh

The Boatyard (Lake Marie), $10 per vehicle, open 24x7, dropbox or pay by card on vending machines (Live Bait vending machine, water, drinks, incidentals), hot pizza machine 24x7

Hermann’s Rest-A-While (Nielsen’s Channel), $5 parking, food, drink, wax worms

Turtle Beach Marina (Channel), $10 parking, car or trailer

Jack & Lydia’s Resort (Deep Lake, one of the last to freeze), $5 parking

Choppers Bar and Grill (Channel), $5 parking, taken off bill if you patronize.

Sandbar Bar & Grille (Marie), $10 or patronize.

If you have adds or tweaks, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

