Some access options for ice fishing around the Fox Chain O’Lakes area

The Fox Chain O’Lakes area is the great destination for ice fishing by Chicago-area anglers and ice fishing should begin finally in the next couple days. But public access is the great challenge on the Chain.

Here are details on some options:

Musky Tales (Channel Lake), $5 parking includes trailers, open 24 hours, live bait, Time 2 Bite bar/restuarant open

Lily Bug Acres (channel between Bluff and Spring lakes), $5 parking, bait shop, might have shuttle service later in season with a boat sleigh

The Boatyard (Lake Marie), $10 per vehicle, open 24x7, dropbox or pay by card on vending machines (Live Bait vending machine, water, drinks, incidentals), hot pizza machine 24x7

Hermann’s Rest-A-While (Nielsen’s Channel), $5 parking, food, drink, wax worms

Turtle Beach Marina (Channel), $10 parking, car or trailer

Jack & Lydia’s Resort (Deep Lake, one of the last to freeze), $5 parking

Choppers Bar and Grill (Channel), $5 parking, taken off bill if you patronize.

Sandbar Bar & Grille (Marie), $10 or patronize.

If you have adds or tweaks, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).