Red Stars sign Mallory Swanson to historic deal worth reported $2 million

Tuesday, the Red Stars made history.

The club signed Mallory Swanson to a four-year deal through the 2028 season with a fifth-year option. The agreement, worth a reported $2 million, is the most lucrative in NWSL history, capping the four-year $1.1 million deal Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman signed in 2022 and, more recently, Maria Sanchez, who inked a three-year contract with the Houston Dash for a reported $1.5 million.

“I am excited to be back with the Red Stars! These last few years have been such a blessing in Chicago, even with the ups and downs, and I can’t wait to be back,” Swanson said in a statement. “I am looking forward to getting to work and helping the team win championships.”

Swanson’s signing offers respite to the club and its fan base that has watched as team stalwarts left in free agency.

The exodus of star players followed multiple reports and investigations exposing former coach Rory Dames’ verbal and emotional abuse towards players dating back to 2014 and former owner Arnim Whisler’s knowledge and failure to take appropriate action. Three of the Red Stars longest-tenured players, Danielle Colaprico, Morgan Gautrat and Vanessa DiBernardo, were all signed away in free agency last year.

Following the Red Stars' last-place finish this season, the free agency blows continued.

Tierna Davidson, whom the Red Stars drafted with the first overall pick in 2019, signed with Gotham FC and Casey Krueger signed a three-year deal with the Spirit. Both sharing messages about a desire to take a new step in their career as free agents. Ahead of the 2024 NWSL draft, the Red Stars honored a trade request made by defender Arin Wright, sending her to Racing Louisville in exchange for the 15th overall pick and $125,000 in allocation money.

The Red Stars selected forward Jameese Joseph from NC State with the 15th pick and made four other selections and four trades in total on draft night.

Swanson’s signing officially marks the beginning of the era under new ownership led by Laura Ricketts. The club has already made substantial moves to ensure future success, starting with hiring former Jamaican women’s national team coach Lorne Donaldson who is fresh off a historic World Cup run. His hire was an indication of the club’s prioritization of Swanson, who he helped develop as president and executive coaching director of youth club Real Colorado.

When Ricketts officially took over as principal owner of the Red Stars, she said challenges like where the team will play long-term — they have a lease at SeatGeek Stadium through 2025 — are opportunities for the new ownership group.

Taking a look at where the Red Stars top free agents landed over the last two years, it’s clear Ricketts needs to take this opportunity to develop a world-class environment for players and staff that rivals their competition. Swanson’s contract sends a clear message about the lengths Ricketts is willing to go to ensure success in this new era for the Red Stars.

