The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Red Stars Sports Soccer

Red Stars sign Mallory Swanson to historic deal worth reported $2 million

“I am excited to be back with the Red Stars! These last few years have been such a blessing in Chicago, even with the ups and downs, and I can’t wait to be back,” Swanson said in a statement.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Red Stars sign Mallory Swanson to historic deal worth reported $2 million
The Red Stars signed Mallory Swanson, left, to a four-year deal worth a reported $2 million.

The Red Stars signed Mallory Swanson, left, to a four-year deal worth a reported $2 million.

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Tuesday, the Red Stars made history.

The club signed Mallory Swanson to a four-year deal through the 2028 season with a fifth-year option. The agreement, worth a reported $2 million, is the most lucrative in NWSL history, capping the four-year $1.1 million deal Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman signed in 2022 and, more recently, Maria Sanchez, who inked a three-year contract with the Houston Dash for a reported $1.5 million.

“I am excited to be back with the Red Stars! These last few years have been such a blessing in Chicago, even with the ups and downs, and I can’t wait to be back,” Swanson said in a statement. “I am looking forward to getting to work and helping the team win championships.”

Swanson’s signing offers respite to the club and its fan base that has watched as team stalwarts left in free agency.

The exodus of star players followed multiple reports and investigations exposing former coach Rory Dames’ verbal and emotional abuse towards players dating back to 2014 and former owner Arnim Whisler’s knowledge and failure to take appropriate action. Three of the Red Stars longest-tenured players, Danielle Colaprico, Morgan Gautrat and Vanessa DiBernardo, were all signed away in free agency last year.

Following the Red Stars' last-place finish this season, the free agency blows continued.

Tierna Davidson, whom the Red Stars drafted with the first overall pick in 2019, signed with Gotham FC and Casey Krueger signed a three-year deal with the Spirit. Both sharing messages about a desire to take a new step in their career as free agents. Ahead of the 2024 NWSL draft, the Red Stars honored a trade request made by defender Arin Wright, sending her to Racing Louisville in exchange for the 15th overall pick and $125,000 in allocation money.

The Red Stars selected forward Jameese Joseph from NC State with the 15th pick and made four other selections and four trades in total on draft night.

Swanson’s signing officially marks the beginning of the era under new ownership led by Laura Ricketts. The club has already made substantial moves to ensure future success, starting with hiring former Jamaican women’s national team coach Lorne Donaldson who is fresh off a historic World Cup run. His hire was an indication of the club’s prioritization of Swanson, who he helped develop as president and executive coaching director of youth club Real Colorado.

When Ricketts officially took over as principal owner of the Red Stars, she said challenges like where the team will play long-term — they have a lease at SeatGeek Stadium through 2025 — are opportunities for the new ownership group.

Taking a look at where the Red Stars top free agents landed over the last two years, it’s clear Ricketts needs to take this opportunity to develop a world-class environment for players and staff that rivals their competition. Swanson’s contract sends a clear message about the lengths Ricketts is willing to go to ensure success in this new era for the Red Stars.

Next Up In Sports
Jason Dickinson signs two-year extension with Blackhawks, resolving trade question quickly
The education of the Bulls’ Coby White continues with tough lessons
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 164: Previewing the When Sides Collide shootout
‘I can’t really dwell on the past’: Cubs prospect Brennen Davis hopes to put injury setbacks behind him
Bulls fall to Cavs, but NBA trade season can officially heat up
Boos of Jerry Krause at Bulls’ Ring of Honor ceremony should have been expected
The Latest
Jason Dickinson has had a career year for the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Jason Dickinson signs two-year extension with Blackhawks, resolving trade question quickly
Days after Nick Foligno’s deal, Dickinson signed his own two-year contract with a $4.25 million salary-cap hit Tuesday, squashing any possibility of a trade.
By Ben Pope
 
Coby White
Bulls
The education of the Bulls’ Coby White continues with tough lessons
White gave the Bulls the lead over the Cavaliers on Monday night with 10 minutes left, but rather than put the game on ice the point guard learned some valuable lessons.
By Joe Cowley
 
New Trier’s Ian Brown (24) shoots for three against Kenwood.
High School Basketball
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 164: Previewing the When Sides Collide shootout
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Outfielder Brennen Davis
Cubs
‘I can’t really dwell on the past’: Cubs prospect Brennen Davis hopes to put injury setbacks behind him
“I feel like we talked about this, but I’m super ready for a fresh start, and 2024 is going to be a big year for me,” Davis said.
By Kyle Williams
 
Tweaks abound, but the gist of warm glogg is a base of steamy warm wine (often red) infused with winter spices, a little sugar and perhaps a splash of a stronger spirit.&nbsp;&nbsp;
The Sip
Hot glogg is a warm welcome on cold winter nights
This radiant elixir is known by many names, including mulled wine and gluhwein; in Denmark, it’s called glogg.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 