The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Red Stars Sports Soccer

Red Stars name Lorne Donaldson as next coach

“I’m excited to work with this talented team that includes some of the NWSL’s best players to turn the Chicago Red Stars into a championship club both on and off the pitch,” Donaldson said in the team’s release.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Red Stars name Lorne Donaldson as next coach
Former Jamaica women’s national coach Lorne Donaldson will take over as coach of the Red Stars.

Former Jamaica women’s national coach Lorne Donaldson will take over as coach of the Red Stars.

Gary Day/AP

After a last-place finish in 2023, followed by the firing of coach Chris Petrucelli, the Red Stars have a new coach.

Lorne Donaldson, former coach of the Jamaica women’s national team, was announced as the club’s new coach in a press release Wednesday.

“Lorne has a proven track record as a winning coach and an advocate for his athletes. We believe he has the experience and leadership skills to elevate our talented group of players,” Red Stars Executive Chairperson Laura Ricketts said in a statement.

Donaldson is coming off a historic World Cup run with the Jamaican national team becoming the first from a Caribbean nation to advance to the round of 16. Adding to the greatness of the team’s accomplishments was the fact they did so without adequate support from their federation. Facing financial struggles ahead of the tournament, the team turned to fans to raise funds. Two fundraisers resulted in nearly $100,000.

Jamaica lost 1-0 to Colombia in the round of 16. In September, the federation announced Donaldson would not renew his contract, saying “both parties came to an agreement.”

Donaldson is joining the Red Stars at a critical juncture in the club’s history.

Petrucelli was hired last February after former coach Rory Dames resigned amid reports of abusive behavior, which were later corroborated in a report from former U.S. Justice Department official Sally Q. Yates. Dames received a lifetime ban from the NWSL in January.

While Petrucelli kept the ship afloat during the sale of the club from ousted former owner Arnim Whisler to Ricketts and a group of high-powered Chicago women, success was scarce. In his two seasons, Petrucelli led the Red Stars to a 16-18-9 (W-L-D) record.

The team’s roster currently sits in a state of limbo with eight free agents, including Tierna Davidson, whom the team drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, Mallory Swanson and Casey Krueger. All three players are unrestricted free agents. The team re-signed free-agent midfielder Cari Roccaro to a two-year contract on Dec. 8.

Ahead of the USWNT’s friendly against South Africa in September, Davidson said that how the Red Stars handled the hiring of a new coach and other topics that needed addressing, like facilities, would be considered in her free agency decision. Since then Davidson has, according to a report from the Equalizer, been in advanced talks to sign with Gotham FC.

Donaldson’s experience includes at the youth level with Real Colorado, where he developed stars, including Swanson. There have been indications that the World Cup champion forward will remain in Chicago, including a comment from her husband — Dansby Swanson, who is signed to a seven-year, nearly $200 million contract with the Cubs — saying in an interview in February with USA Today “they pretty much made a promise that they would do right by her.”

According to the Red Stars release, Donaldson will join the club in the coming weeks in preparation for the NWSL Draft on Jan. 12.

“I’m excited to work with this talented team that includes some of the NWSL’s best players to turn the Chicago Red Stars into a championship club both on and off the pitch,” Donaldson said in the team’s release.

Next Up In Sports
Bears coach Matt Eberflus defers evaluation of OC Luke Getsy until after season
Bears DL DeMarcus Walker to miss practice with leg injury
Signing Day: Local football recruits
Sharing an owl prowl on a damp night
Isabella Keberlein’s strong fourth quarter propels St. Ignatius past Lane
‘The Iron Claw’: Brothers endure brutal emotional blows in wrenching wrestling film
The Latest
Adam Driver plays Enzo Ferrari during a time of business and romantic turmoil in 1957 in “Ferrari.”
Movies and TV
‘Ferrari’: Adam Driver commands the screen in a performance fueled by star power
Between thrilling, high-speed racing scenes, the well-filmed biopic slows down to show carmaker’s personal drama
By Richard Roeper
 
Matt Eberflus speaking at a news conference.
Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus defers evaluation of OC Luke Getsy until after season
The Bears are 22nd in scoring this season, and quarterback Justin Fields hasn’t thrived under Getsy.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker celebrates during the Vikings game in October.
Bears
Bears DL DeMarcus Walker to miss practice with leg injury
The Bears have another injury to their defensive line.
By Patrick Finley
 
José Pablo Castro Cuevas con Anabelle de la Nuez en una escena de “The Nutcracker” del Joffrey Ballet.
Dance
Mexican dancers take center stage at The Joffrey Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
Anaís Bueno and José Pablo Castro talk about what it’s like to be part of the annual holiday production.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Snow is unlikely as temperatures are expected to hover around the 50s leading up to and on Christmas Day in Chicago.
News
Chicago may get a ‘moist’ Christmas, but snow unlikely: forecast calls for rain, temps in the 50s
Chances of snow are looking slim for the coming weeks.
By Mary Norkol
 