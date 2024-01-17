The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Ice jam along Kankakee River could cause weeklong flooding

A flood warning is in effect for the Wilmington area in Will County until further notice, according to the National Weather Service.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A large ice jam has caused flooding along the Kankakee River near Wilmington in Will County.

Will County Emergency Management Agency

The bitter cold temperatures this week have caused a large ice jam to form along the Kankakee River near Wilmington.

The jam, near Phelan Acres and Bardwell Island just north of Wilmington, is likely to cause flooding to roads, yards, parks and other areas along the river for the next week, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service advised residents to take precautions to protect property in the area, and discouraged driving across flooded areas.

Ice jams can cause rapid changes in water levels, leading to floods without warning.

Temperatures are forecast to rise into the teens Wednesday and Thursday with chances of light snow, then plunge back to nearly zero over the weekend in Wilmington.

