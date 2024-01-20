Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections for preps@suntimes.com.
Saturday, January 20, 2024
WHITE NORTH
Von Steuben 61, Chicago Academy 52
Amundsen at Prosser
Mather at Northside
Schurz at Lake View
Senn at North Grand
WHITE WEST
Crane 74, Raby 34
Collins at Austin
Manley at Perspectives-MSA
BLUE NORTH
CMSA 63, Uplift 52
Foreman 2, Rickover 0, fft.
Steinmetz 49, Sullivan 38
Disney at Marine
Intrinsic-Belmont at Alcott
Roosevelt at ASPIRA
BLUE WEST
Legal Prep at Chicago Tech
CENTRAL SUBURBAN SOUTH
Glenbrook North 64, Glenbrook South 59
CHICAGO CATHOLIC WHITE
Providence 68, Providence-St. Mel 39
CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN
McNamara 53, St. Edward 38
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
St. Patrick 50, Carmel 39
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Manteno 55, Peotone 42
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Johnsburg 77, Harvard 33
Plano 50, Richmond-Burton 38
Sandwich 53, Marengo 39
LITTLE TEN
Serena 90, Hiawatha 46
UPSTATE EIGHT
Fenton 69, Streamwood 36
WEST SUBURBAN SILVER
Glenbard West 55, Oak Park-River Forest 52
NONCONFERENCE
Addison Trail 49, West Chicago 46
Barrington 57, New Trier 54
Bartlett 62, St. Charles North 59
Belvidere North 43, McHenry 38
Butler 66, Holy Trinity 42
Christ the King 73, Waukegan 72, OT
Crystal Lake Central 63, Woodstock 58
De La Salle 75, Evergreen Park 60
Deerfield 65, Grayslake Central 60
DeKalb 61, Rockford Auburn 52
Don Bosco, Ind. 72, Longwood 50
Dyett 77, Bogan 51
Elk Grove 64, Prairie Ridge 52
Geneva 51, Antioch 34
Glenbard East 66, Willowbrook 65
Hersey 55, Libertyville 50
Hope Academy 61, IC Catholic 51
Indian Creek 65, Westminster Christian 37
Kankakee Trinity 63, Westlake Christian 38
Lake Forest 53, Rolling Meadows 45
Lake Park 64, Bloomington 30
Lakes 50, Woodstock North 36
Latin 62, Northside 60
Lisle 59, Argo 47
Lyons 66, Proviso East 62
Maine South 76, Northtown 30
Minooka 56, Glenbard South 44
Moline 76, LaSalle-Peru 50
Mundelein 56, Palatine 50
Naperville Central 64, Columbus Catholic, Iowa 47
Nazareth 54, Proviso West 49
Neuqua Valley 81, Plainfield East 54
Northridge 41, Notre Dame 40
Ottawa Marquette 57, Somonauk 41
Pearl City 47, Hinckley-Big Rock 42
Phillips 85, Parker 61
Plainfield Central 69, Joliet Catholic 55
Plainfield North 55, Lockport 37
Reed-Custer 48, Hall 46
Richards 60, Lombard Prep 53
Riverside-Brookfield 63, Fenwick 59, OT
Rockford Christian 66, Timothy Christian 54
St. Ignatius 48, Rich 45
St. Viator 71, Morgan Park 50
Stevenson 61, Prospect 42
Streator 91, Rochelle 77
Sycamore 68, Elgin 55
UIC Prep 70, Wolcott 38
Watseka 44, Herscher 35
Wells d. Chicago Richards
Westmont 67, Walther Christian 45
Wheaton North 59, Hampshire 39
Wheeling 47, Maine West 42
Hansberry at Marshall
Ridgewood at Grayslake North
St. Francis at La Lumiere White, Ind., ppd.
Southland at St. Francis de Sales
BATAVIA
Batavia 49, Hillcrest 45
Conant 51, Burlington Central 38
Hinsdale Central 53, Wheaton-Warrenville South 46
St. Charles East 82, Larkin 68
York 57, Oswego East 51
BENET
Homewood-Flossmoor 59, Downers Grove North 51
Kenwood 82, Mount Carmel 70
Normal 59, DePaul Prep 58, 2OT
Thornton 63, Benet 54
Yorkville 67, Young 65
CULVER ACADEMY, IND.
Ft. Wayne Canterbury, Ind. 68, Lake Forest Academy 48
Lake Forest Academy vs. Culver Academy, Ind.
MARMION
Marmion 71, IMSA 43
Metea Valley 80, East Aurora 51
Waubonsie Valley 46, West Aurora 29
METAMORA
Metamora d. Downers Grove South
Morton, Ill. 80, Niles North 57
QUINCY
Curie 58, Father Tolton, Mo. 55
Lewisville Tech, Texas 68, Simeon 55
TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Putnam County 66, Dwight 60
YOUNG
Highland Park 46, Manley 38
Hyde Park 66, Westinghouse 58, OT
Kankakee 81, Brooks 33
Lincoln-Way Central 56, Prosser 25
Lincoln-Way East 63, Clark 45
Schaumburg 55, Perspectives-MSA 42