The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Saturday’s high school basketball scores
Niles North’s Hunter Gawron (21) reaches for the ball in front of Niles West’s Jase Loyd (5).

Niles North’s Hunter Gawron (21) reaches for the ball in front of Niles West’s Jase Loyd (5).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections for preps@suntimes.com.

Saturday, January 20, 2024

WHITE NORTH

Von Steuben 61, Chicago Academy 52

Amundsen at Prosser

Mather at Northside

Schurz at Lake View

Senn at North Grand

WHITE WEST

Crane 74, Raby 34

Collins at Austin

Manley at Perspectives-MSA

BLUE NORTH

CMSA 63, Uplift 52

Foreman 2, Rickover 0, fft.

Steinmetz 49, Sullivan 38

Disney at Marine

Intrinsic-Belmont at Alcott

Roosevelt at ASPIRA

BLUE WEST

Legal Prep at Chicago Tech

CENTRAL SUBURBAN SOUTH

Glenbrook North 64, Glenbrook South 59

CHICAGO CATHOLIC WHITE

Providence 68, Providence-St. Mel 39

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN

McNamara 53, St. Edward 38

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

St. Patrick 50, Carmel 39

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Manteno 55, Peotone 42

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Johnsburg 77, Harvard 33

Plano 50, Richmond-Burton 38

Sandwich 53, Marengo 39

LITTLE TEN

Serena 90, Hiawatha 46

UPSTATE EIGHT

Fenton 69, Streamwood 36

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Glenbard West 55, Oak Park-River Forest 52

NONCONFERENCE

Addison Trail 49, West Chicago 46

Barrington 57, New Trier 54

Bartlett 62, St. Charles North 59

Belvidere North 43, McHenry 38

Butler 66, Holy Trinity 42

Christ the King 73, Waukegan 72, OT

Crystal Lake Central 63, Woodstock 58

De La Salle 75, Evergreen Park 60

Deerfield 65, Grayslake Central 60

DeKalb 61, Rockford Auburn 52

Don Bosco, Ind. 72, Longwood 50

Dyett 77, Bogan 51

Elk Grove 64, Prairie Ridge 52

Geneva 51, Antioch 34

Glenbard East 66, Willowbrook 65

Hersey 55, Libertyville 50

Hope Academy 61, IC Catholic 51

Indian Creek 65, Westminster Christian 37

Kankakee Trinity 63, Westlake Christian 38

Lake Forest 53, Rolling Meadows 45

Lake Park 64, Bloomington 30

Lakes 50, Woodstock North 36

Latin 62, Northside 60

Lisle 59, Argo 47

Lyons 66, Proviso East 62

Maine South 76, Northtown 30

Minooka 56, Glenbard South 44

Moline 76, LaSalle-Peru 50

Mundelein 56, Palatine 50

Naperville Central 64, Columbus Catholic, Iowa 47

Nazareth 54, Proviso West 49

Neuqua Valley 81, Plainfield East 54

Northridge 41, Notre Dame 40

Ottawa Marquette 57, Somonauk 41

Pearl City 47, Hinckley-Big Rock 42

Phillips 85, Parker 61

Plainfield Central 69, Joliet Catholic 55

Plainfield North 55, Lockport 37

Reed-Custer 48, Hall 46

Richards 60, Lombard Prep 53

Riverside-Brookfield 63, Fenwick 59, OT

Rockford Christian 66, Timothy Christian 54

St. Ignatius 48, Rich 45

St. Viator 71, Morgan Park 50

Stevenson 61, Prospect 42

Streator 91, Rochelle 77

Sycamore 68, Elgin 55

UIC Prep 70, Wolcott 38

Watseka 44, Herscher 35

Wells d. Chicago Richards

Westmont 67, Walther Christian 45

Wheaton North 59, Hampshire 39

Wheeling 47, Maine West 42

Hansberry at Marshall

Ridgewood at Grayslake North

St. Francis at La Lumiere White, Ind., ppd.

Southland at St. Francis de Sales

BATAVIA

Batavia 49, Hillcrest 45

Conant 51, Burlington Central 38

Hinsdale Central 53, Wheaton-Warrenville South 46

St. Charles East 82, Larkin 68

York 57, Oswego East 51

BENET

Homewood-Flossmoor 59, Downers Grove North 51

Kenwood 82, Mount Carmel 70

Normal 59, DePaul Prep 58, 2OT

Thornton 63, Benet 54

Yorkville 67, Young 65

CULVER ACADEMY, IND.

Ft. Wayne Canterbury, Ind. 68, Lake Forest Academy 48

Lake Forest Academy vs. Culver Academy, Ind.

MARMION

Marmion 71, IMSA 43

Metea Valley 80, East Aurora 51

Waubonsie Valley 46, West Aurora 29

METAMORA

Metamora d. Downers Grove South

Morton, Ill. 80, Niles North 57

QUINCY

Curie 58, Father Tolton, Mo. 55

Lewisville Tech, Texas 68, Simeon 55

TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Putnam County 66, Dwight 60

YOUNG

Highland Park 46, Manley 38

Hyde Park 66, Westinghouse 58, OT

Kankakee 81, Brooks 33

Lincoln-Way Central 56, Prosser 25

Lincoln-Way East 63, Clark 45

Schaumburg 55, Perspectives-MSA 42

Next Up In High School Sports
Thornton’s Morez Johnson shrugs off a dislocated finger, hands Benet its first home loss since 2020
Chris Riddle’s big game gives Kenwood a signature win over Mount Carmel
Unselfish Homewood-Flossmoor handles Downers Grove North, remains undefeated against Illinois teams
Kankakee rides Larenz Walters and a boisterous crowd to an overtime win against Rich
Niles North storms back from 25 points down to beat Niles West in triple overtime
Friday’s high school basketball scores
The Latest
Thornton’s Morez Johnson (21) works the ball along the baseline against Benet’s Colin Stack (42).
High School Basketball
Thornton’s Morez Johnson shrugs off a dislocated finger, hands Benet its first home loss since 2020
Morez Johnson, a 6-9 Illinois recruit, hasn’t wasted his senior year trying to show what he can do on the perimeter. He’s spent his season battling and dominating in the post.
By Michael O’Brien
 
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
NFL
49ers rally to beat Packers, advance to NFC title game
Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run with 1:07 to play, and the 49ers mounted their first second-half comeback of the season to beat the Packers 24-21.
By Josh Dubow | Associated Press
 
Kenwood’s Chris Riddle (10) shoots the ball in the game against Mount Carmel during the When Sides Collide Shootout at Benet.
High School Basketball
Chris Riddle’s big game gives Kenwood a signature win over Mount Carmel
The revitalized DePaul recruit scored 31 points to lead the Broncos to an 82-70 win against Mount Carmel at the When Sides Collide Shootout.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Grizzlies_Bulls_Basketball.jpg
Bulls
No Zach LaVine? No problem, as Bulls crush Grizzlies
The Bulls went 10-7 when LaVine was sidelined with an injury to his right foot, and they picked up right where they left off now that he is out with a sprained right ankle.
By Joe Cowley
 
A man died in a crash May 5, 2020, on I-80 near Morris.
News
4 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for allegedly trying to walk onto Stevenson Expressway
Husam Marajda, an organizer with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network of Chicago, said local and state police officers blocked a car caravan from driving onto the expressway and so a group of people got out of their cars and started to walk.
By Cindy Hernandez
 