The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Sports Media Sports MLB

White Sox TV job is a great gig, but there’s a catch

Finalists Will Flemming, Connor McKnight and John Schriffen should be well aware of what led to Jason Benetti’s exit.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE White Sox TV job is a great gig, but there’s a catch
GettyImages_1359932793.jpg

Jason Benetti left the White Sox’ TV booth for the Tigers’ in November. He had a year left on his contract.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

For all the White Sox’ problems through the years, their TV broadcasts haven’t been among them.

Ken ‘‘Hawk’’ Harrelson became an institution in the Sox’ booth, creating his own lexicon and flying the team’s flag wherever he was. Jason Benetti, a Homewood native who rooted for the Sox as a kid, grew his national profile with the team, leaving ESPN for higher-profile broadcasts at Fox. Steve Stone, one of the best baseball analysts ever, worked with both.

But the Sox put themselves in a tough spot by allowing their relationship with the beloved Benetti to disintegrate. In their view, he had grown too much and his national commitments took him away from them for too long. When the Tigers expressed interest in Benetti, the Sox allowed him to speak with them, and he eventually left with a year remaining on his contract.

Now the Sox are in the final stage of naming Benetti’s successor. And while the job is quite desirable, considering it’s in the nation’s third-largest market, it comes with some risk. Things got personal between Benetti and the Sox, specifically with executive Brooks Boyer. They made up in the end, but the damage had been done. Surely, the remaining candidates are aware of that.

Those final candidates, the Sun-Times has learned, are Red Sox radio voice Will Flemming, ESPN 1000’s Connor McKnight and ESPN TV’s John Schriffen. Mike Monaco, who initially was a favorite for the job, removed himself from consideration because of scheduling conflicts with ESPN. He signed a three-year extension with the network late last year.

Flemming is the most experienced of the three, having called Red Sox games since 2019. Previously, he called the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox for four years. Flemming also has contributed to ESPN and CBS. His brother Dave is a broadcaster for the Giants and ESPN.

Schriffen joined ESPN in 2020 to call Korea Baseball Organization games. He doesn’t have a lot of experience calling MLB games. He has called mostly college sports on the network, in addition to NBA G League and Summer League games.

McKnight has been a regular fill-in on Sox radio broadcasts, but he has a few telecasts under his belt. He mostly has been the Sox’ pregame and postgame host since joining ESPN 1000 in 2021. Before that, he co-hosted middays on The Score.

From anecdotal fan reaction, McKnight is the favorite. Sox fans are familiar with him, as he is with them. Before working at ESPN 1000, McKnight hosted Sox pregame and postgame shows on WLS-AM (890), which aired games in 2016 and ’17. And he showed potential in his few TV broadcasts.

But hiring McKnight would create an opening at ESPN 1000 that neither the team nor the station might want to deal with. McKnight also hosts ‘‘White Sox Weekly’’ on ESPN 1000, and spring-training games begin in a month. The Sox’ search for a TV voice is in its third month.

Flemming has broadcasting chops. He has a great voice, speaks smoothly and is conversational. Most important, he comes conflict-free. The Sox have made it clear to candidates that they want their broadcaster in their booth the vast majority of the time. Flemming could oblige.

Whoever gets the job will be walking into an outstanding booth with NBC Sports Chicago. Besides working with Stone, he’ll have producer Chris Withers talking in his ear. Withers is as good as they come at that job. Associate producer Christopher Kamka is a wealth of information, and directors Dave Turner and Andrew Bloustein are top-notch.

The Sox deserve the benefit of the doubt whatever they decide. After all, they were the ones who hired Benetti. That’s a feather in their cap. But Benetti should’ve been the Sox’ TV voice for decades. As appealing as the job is — keep in mind, it’s one of 30 — Benetti’s exit should serve as a cautionary tale for candidates.

Next Up In Sports
Thornton’s Morez Johnson shrugs off a dislocated finger, hands Benet its first home loss since 2020
49ers rally to beat Packers, advance to NFC title game
Chris Riddle’s big game gives Kenwood a signature win over Mount Carmel
No Zach LaVine? No problem, as Bulls crush Grizzlies
Bulls forward Patrick Williams might be dealing with his ankle issue all season
Unselfish Homewood-Flossmoor handles Downers Grove North, remains undefeated against Illinois teams
The Latest
Thornton’s Morez Johnson (21) works the ball along the baseline against Benet’s Colin Stack (42).
High School Basketball
Thornton’s Morez Johnson shrugs off a dislocated finger, hands Benet its first home loss since 2020
Morez Johnson, a 6-9 Illinois recruit, hasn’t wasted his senior year trying to show what he can do on the perimeter. He’s spent his season battling and dominating in the post.
By Michael O’Brien
 
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
NFL
49ers rally to beat Packers, advance to NFC title game
Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run with 1:07 to play, and the 49ers mounted their first second-half comeback of the season to beat the Packers 24-21.
By Josh Dubow | Associated Press
 
Kenwood’s Chris Riddle (10) shoots the ball in the game against Mount Carmel during the When Sides Collide Shootout at Benet.
High School Basketball
Chris Riddle’s big game gives Kenwood a signature win over Mount Carmel
The revitalized DePaul recruit scored 31 points to lead the Broncos to an 82-70 win against Mount Carmel at the When Sides Collide Shootout.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Grizzlies_Bulls_Basketball.jpg
Bulls
No Zach LaVine? No problem, as Bulls crush Grizzlies
The Bulls went 10-7 when LaVine was sidelined with an injury to his right foot, and they picked up right where they left off now that he is out with a sprained right ankle.
By Joe Cowley
 
A man died in a crash May 5, 2020, on I-80 near Morris.
News
4 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for allegedly trying to walk onto Stevenson Expressway
Husam Marajda, an organizer with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network of Chicago, said local and state police officers blocked a car caravan from driving onto the expressway and so a group of people got out of their cars and started to walk.
By Cindy Hernandez
 