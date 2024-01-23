Hinsdale South basketball coach Michael Belcaster may be put on administrative leave, players plan show of support

The Hinsdale Township High School District 86 Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting Tuesday night to approve administrative leave for a basketball coach.

According to multiple sources, boys basketball coach Michael Belcaster is the coach under discussion.

Belcaster wasn’t at the team’s basketball practice on Monday. Several basketball players planned to skip or forfeit Tuesday’s game against Providence and attend the board meeting to support Belcaster. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., the game is at 7 p.m.

However, Providence basketball coach Tim Trendel was informed at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning that the game was canceled. He wasn’t given a reason. Hinsdale South is having an e-learning day on Tuesday due to the weather.

“Things have been great since all the attention died down,” Michael Ockrim, the father of basketball player Nicholas Ockrim said. “Belcaster is a great man and he’s a great coach.”

Erin Savage, the mother of basketball player Brendan Savage, sued the school district and several employees after her son was cut from the team after tryouts.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division. It alleged that Belcaster cut Savage after tryouts in retaliation for the family filing a complaint with the school district alleging verbal abuse and bullying, against the previous coach, Michael Moretti.

Belcaster was the sophomore coach under Moretti last season.

“I’ve never filed a lawsuit before,” Erin Savage told the Sun-Times in November. “Our six kids have been involved in approximately 31 varsity sports at the high school. I’ve never complained about a coach. But we’ve also never encountered [someone] who thinks he can do whatever he wants. That was [Moretti].”

Several days after the lawsuit, the school board held a special meeting and put Savage on the varsity basketball team. The school district has never released a statement on the matter. A school district spokesperson said the district doesn’t comment on legal matters.

The lawsuit is still pending. According to sources, the district is hoping to settle with the Savages.

Brendan Savage recently worked his way back into the team’s starting lineup. The Hornets are 10-13 this season.

“Nothing else has transpired since the [Savage controversy],” Ockrim said. “We don’t know what [Belcaster’s possible dismissal] is based on.”

The special board meeting on Tuesday will begin with an “Audience Communication” portion, where the public can speak. Then it will adjourn to a closed session for discussion and the vote.

Belcaster hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

