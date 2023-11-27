The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Mom sues Hinsdale South after son, a two-time all-conference pick, is cut from basketball team

A Hinsdale South parent is suing the Hinsdale Township High School District and several Hinsdale South employees in an attempt to get her son back on the boys basketball team.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Mom sues Hinsdale South after son, a two-time all-conference pick, is cut from basketball team
Brendan Savage (right) playing in a basketball game last season.

Brendan Savage playing in a basketball game last season.

Provided

A Hinsdale South parent is suing the Hinsdale Township High School District and several Hinsdale South employees in an attempt to get her son back on the boys basketball team.

Erin Savage filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division. It alleges that Hinsdale South boys basketball coach Michael Belcaster cut her son Brendan after tryouts this fall in retaliation for the family filing a complaint against the previous coach, Michael Moretti.

Belcaster was the sophomore coach under Moretti last season.

“I’ve never filed a lawsuit before,” Erin Savage told the Sun-Times. “Our six kids have been involved in approximately 31 varsity sports at the high school. I’ve never complained about a coach. But we’ve also never encountered [someone] who thinks he can do whatever he wants. That was [Moretti].”

Named in the lawsuit are the Hinsdale Township Board of Education, interim superintendent Linda Yonke, Hinsdale South principal Patrick Hardy, Hinsdale Township School District Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Cheryl Moore, Hinsdale South Athletic Director Art Ostrow and Belcaster.

According to Savage, her son “started probably every game” on varsity as a sophomore and junior. He scored 35 points in a loss to Proviso East last season and was named to the All-Conference team in the West Suburban Conference as a sophomore and junior. 

“This is more than just about him being cut from the basketball team,” Savage’s lawyer, Steven Glink, told the Sun-Times. “This is about what I feel is retaliation of his First Amendment rights. He spoke out against the coach. They substantiated it. The coach got demoted. He tries out for the team, he’s All-Conference as a sophomore and junior and now he doesn’t make the team as a senior? That doesn’t pass the smell test in my book.”

On May 7, Savage filed a complaint with the school board against Moretti, alleging verbal abuse, bullying and humiliation. 

On June 14, the school district responded with a letter from acting superintendent Chris Covino to Savage. It said an investigation determined that “the preponderance of the evidence does not substantiate that Mr. Moretti bullied your son in violation of Board Policy.”

The letter went on to say that “the investigation did substantiate that Mr. Moretti’s interactions and communication with your son have been inappropriate and inconsistent with the high standards of professionalism expected of all employees under Board Policy … further, please be advised that the District does not tolerate any form of retaliation because you have made this complaint.”

Screenshot_2023_11_27_at_2.43.08_PM.png

The lawsuit alleges that Belcaster cut Savage from the team this season in retaliation for the complaint, which violates “clearly established First Amendment law as well as the BOE’s policy” and asks for $75,000 plus costs and attorney’s fees. 

Glink filed an emergency motion on Monday morning asking the judge to order Hinsdale South to put Savage on the team and give him playing time. 

“Even if they put him on the team and never play him it is the same retaliation,” Glink said. 

No one from Hinsdale South has responded to requests for comment. 

Next Up In High School Sports
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball rankings for Nov. 26, 2023
Should public and private high schools have separate state football tournaments?
Michael O’Brien’s final Super 25 high school football rankings for the 2023 season
Sereniti Adams dominates as balanced scoring effort powers Butler past Plainfield East
Kenner Classic high school basketball notebook
Loyola holds off Lincoln-Way East to repeat as Class 8A state champions
The Latest
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents assigned to the Carter detail pay tribute as the hearse carrying the casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter departs Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, on Nov. 27, 2023.
Nation/World
Rosalynn Carter tributes highlight reach as first lady, humanitarian, small-town Baptist
“She just quietly went about the business of trying to make the world a better place,” said Elizabeth Laudig, who drove 12 hours from Dallas to pay her respects. “She was not a showy or extravagant first lady, but she was humble, you know, kind, hardworking, and got things done for people because she cared about people.”
By Bill Barrow | Associated Press
 
METRA_010521_01.JPG
News
UP North Polar? Metra adds holiday train to Union Pacific North rail line
Tickets to the holiday train will cost $5 and go on sale at 7 a.m. Thursday.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Un empleado de la CTA disfrazado camina por la fila de uno de los vagones del tren navideño de la CTA repartiendo dulces y tomándose selfies con los pasajeros, el viernes 24 de noviembre de 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Santa Claus regresa a tomarse fotos en trenes y autobuses de la CTA por primera vez después de COVID
Un “duende” de la CTA estará disponible en ciertas paradas para tomarles una fotografía con su propia cámara o dispositivo.
By Violet Miller
 
Un grupo de personas celebran la noticia de la liberación de 13 rehenes israelíes que Hamas tenía en la Franja de Gaza, el viernes 24 de noviembre de 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Hamas libera a 24 rehenes a cambio de la liberación de 39 palestinos en tregua con Israel de cuatro días
La corta tregua deja a Gaza sumida en una crisis humanitaria y bajo la amenaza de que los combates se reanuden pronto.
By Associated Press
 
El accidente ocurrió en la cuadra 200 al oeste de 71st Street, en Greater Grand Crossing. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Accidente de camión U-Haul deja a 5 heridos en el lado sur
Un niño de 15 años fue trasladado al Comer Children’s Hospital en estado grave.
By Sun-Times Wire
 