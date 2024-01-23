The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 165: Ranking the area’s top five conferences

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen give their Two Takes on the busy week of basketball and rank the top five conferences in the Chicago area so far this season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 165: Ranking the area’s top five conferences
Waubonsie Valley players during a win against Normal.

Waubonsie Valley players during a win against Normal.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.

Mike and Joe give their Two Takes on the busy week of basketball and rank the top five conferences in the Chicago area so far this season. 

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

Next Up In High School Sports
Hinsdale South basketball coach Michael Belcaster could be facing administrative leave
Monday’s high school basketball scores
When Sides Collide rewind
Joliet native Jeremiah Fears commits to Illinois
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 21, 2024
Sunday’s high school basketball scores
The Latest
Rene Fish of Chesterfield, N.H. steps out of the voting booth in the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23, 2024.
Politics
In New Hampshire, Haley vows to stay in race while Trump seeks commanding win
If Trump wins Tuesday, he would be the first Republican presidential candidate to win open races in Iowa and New Hampshire since both states began leading the election calendar in 1976 — a sign of his continued grip on the party’s most loyal voters.
By Holly Ramer | Associated PressWill Weissert | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
Hinsdale South basketball coach Mike Belcaster looks on during a game against Glenbard South on November 28, 2023.
High School Basketball
Hinsdale South basketball coach Michael Belcaster could be facing administrative leave
Belcaster wasn’t at the team’s practice on Monday. Several basketball players planned to skip or forfeit Tuesday’s game against Providence and attend the board meeting to support Belcaster.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Brittany Burch and Joe Edward Metcalfe in “In Quietness” at A Red Orchid Theatre; photo credit Evan Hanover
Theater
Marriage, faith combine for mixed messages in perplexing ‘In Quietness’
Director dado’s acute ear for finding humanity in absurdity is invaluable here.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Peso Pluma performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. The singer will headline the 2024 edition of Sueños Music Festival.
Music
Sueños 2024 lineup: Peso Pluma and Maluma among headliners
The two-day Latin music festival returns to Grant Park May 25-26.
By Ambar Colón
 
Libanais Middle Eastern restaurant, 3300 W. Devon Ave.
Columnists
Restaurants serve up more than food
Just as that “Chilean sea bass” might be scrod, so “Chicago Restaurant Week” is really 17 days. Enjoy it anyway.
By Neil Steinberg
 