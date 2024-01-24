Keep red dye No. 3, other potentially harmful additives out of food to protect Illinoisans’ health

Artificial coloring may give our food some pizazz, but the potential adverse effects of ingesting products with the eye-catching accents, particularly red dye, has been cause for concerns for decades.

Other red dyes have been banned previously because of studies linking them to cancer. However, red dye No. 3 remains a staple in many items found in grocery stores, even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prohibited the cosmetics industry from using the additive for similar reasons in 1990.

A proposed bill that would outlaw retail sales of edibles and drinks that contain red dye No. 3 by 2027 could help Illinoisans stay healthier, especially children who are drawn to foods brightened by the synthetic, which has also been associated with behavioral problems in boys and girls.

What makes the pending legislation especially forward-looking is that it aims to put the brakes on the sale on other potentially harmful ingredients: brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate and propylparaben. State Sen. Willie Preston, D-Chicago, who introduced Senate Bill 2637, also plans to add titanium dioxide, a whitening agent, to the list, the Sun-Times’ Stephanie Zimmermann reported.

Editorial Editorial

All five substances, though “generally recognized as safe” by the International Food Additives Council, are banned by the European Union. California also outlawed those same ingredients in the fall, except for titanium dioxide, which has links to genotoxicity (meaning it can cause cell mutations) and intestinal inflammation.

Not all additives pose a threat. Some facilitate large-scale food production. Some enhance flavors and ensure that food and beverages don’t spoil on supermarket shelves.

But if there is evidence an additive can lead to physical and mental ailments, it makes sense to keep people from ingesting them while finding safe alternatives to replace them.

It’s not about removing choice, but about advocating for safe ingredients, as Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who strongly supports the legislation, says.

Brominated vegetable oil, which is used as an emulsifier, has been linked to metabolic disorders. Potassium bromate, a chemical used to strengthen dough, has been identified as a possible human carcinogen in various studies. And propylparaben, used as a preservative in some baked goods, can potentially lead to hormonal and reproductive issues.

Eliminating those ingredients, along with red dye No. 3 and titanium dioxide, would help take out the guesswork for consumers, who may end up scratching their heads while reading food labels.

The U.S. has been mostly reactive when it comes to restricting what can be put in food. The EU is more proactive, requiring additives be proven safe before they can be used in foods and drink.

Emulating the proactive approach will protect Illinoisans in the long run.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

