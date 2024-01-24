The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Money Business Technology

Apple’s latest iPhone update includes added theft protection, other features

One of the key features of its iOS 17.3 software update is “stolen device protection” that offers an extra layer of security for accounts linked to your device.

By  James Powel | USA Today
   
SHARE Apple’s latest iPhone update includes added theft protection, other features
Apple iPhones are displayed at the Apple store in Chicago.

Apple iPhones are displayed at the Apple store in Chicago.

Scott Olson/Getty

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

Apple released iOS 17.3 on Monday, marking the third update to the software since its debut in September.

The update adds security and Apple Music features that have been in beta testing since December. A key feature is “stolen device protection,” which provides a layer of security for accounts linked to a device.

The software can be updated on compatible iPhones and iPads by going to Settings, tapping the General icon and choosing the software update menu, where you can update immediately or overnight.

The tentpole feature of the latest update is stolen device protection.

Once your iOS 17.3 update is complete, you can go back into Settings, select Face ID & Passcode and turn on the Stolen Device Protection option.

The feature, which beta users have to opt into, will require the person to either use Touch ID or Face ID to access sensitive information, such as iCloud keychain passwords and Apple Card access when away from home, work or places where you often use your iPhone.

It also implements a one-hour delay in addition to two biometric scans to access settings, if there’s an attempt to change your Apple ID password or passcode when your phone is at an unfamiliar location. The security delay allows a user time to “mark their device as lost and make sure your Apple account is secure,” according to Apple.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year on a rise in iPhone thefts where perpetrators spied on victim’s phones, acquiring the passcode to access sensitive portions of the phone, lock victims out of the Apple ecosystem and gain access to bank and email accounts.

“In the rare cases where a thief can observe the user entering the passcode and then steal the device, stolen device protection adds a sophisticated new layer of protection,” Apple said in a statement when the iOS 17.3 beta was released.

The update also allows users to collaborate on playlists with other Apple Music users, and invite friends to add songs and emojis on playlists. The feature originally debuted on the beta for iOS 17.2 but was not included in the official release, according to 9to5 Mac.

IOS 17.3 includes a “Unity” wallpaper option that celebrates Black History Month.

The update allows users to stream media from an iPhone to televisions in select hotels. Updated devices will display a user’s AppleCare and warranty information for devices linked to an Apple ID.

The company announced that there are improvements for crash detection in all iPhone 14 and 15 models.

Contributing: Subrina Hudson

Next Up In Business
TurboTax maker Intuit barred from advertising ‘free’ tax services without disclosing who’s eligible
United Airlines CEO considering alternatives to Boeing’s next airplane
Illinois is considering its own child tax credit
Johnson targets end to natural gas in new homes, buildings
Since video went viral of Harvey apartments boarded up — with people inside — tenants struggle to move
City Council committee moves to rein in dollar stores
The Latest
Pat Renwick with a big largemouth bass caught in Florida. Provided
Outdoors
Pat Renwick will add some zany zest to the Schaumburg Show
Pat Renwick, a noted character, will be among the slew of top speakers at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, which is Thursday through Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center.
By Dale Bowman
 
A young girl holds a sign that reads “My body, my choice” in front of a crowd of pro-choice demonstrators in Bronzeville on July 4, 2022
Other Views
First Roe was overturned. Now contraception is on the line.
Extremists want to control women’s bodies, but the way to fight back for reproductive rights is at the ballot box, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky writes.
By U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky
 
Singer-songwriter Stuart Chaseman (pictured at his condo in Wicker Park) has developed a following on social media from his appearances on the Netflix show “Jewish Matchmaking.”
Music
Chicago’s breakout star of ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ to share his songs
Wicker Park’s Stuart Chaseman, who found fame but not love on the Netflix show, readies for concert with his band the Born Again Sinners.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, with ‘Nikki Haley’ signs and staff members in the background.
Columnists
Nikki Haley still loses, even after pandering to GOP’s racial grievances
If her childhood was painful because of racism, she has been all too eager to as a politician to embrace the white supremacist ideology that made it painful, Marc Morial writes.
By Marc H. Morial
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Unhappily married mom attracted to husband’s friend
Though she’d never want to break up her family, she thinks she might be falling for older man who has a wife.
By Abigail Van Buren
 