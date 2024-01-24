Apple’s latest iPhone update includes added theft protection, other features

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

Apple released iOS 17.3 on Monday, marking the third update to the software since its debut in September.

The update adds security and Apple Music features that have been in beta testing since December. A key feature is “stolen device protection,” which provides a layer of security for accounts linked to a device.

The software can be updated on compatible iPhones and iPads by going to Settings, tapping the General icon and choosing the software update menu, where you can update immediately or overnight.

The tentpole feature of the latest update is stolen device protection.

Once your iOS 17.3 update is complete, you can go back into Settings, select Face ID & Passcode and turn on the Stolen Device Protection option.

The feature, which beta users have to opt into, will require the person to either use Touch ID or Face ID to access sensitive information, such as iCloud keychain passwords and Apple Card access when away from home, work or places where you often use your iPhone.

It also implements a one-hour delay in addition to two biometric scans to access settings, if there’s an attempt to change your Apple ID password or passcode when your phone is at an unfamiliar location. The security delay allows a user time to “mark their device as lost and make sure your Apple account is secure,” according to Apple.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year on a rise in iPhone thefts where perpetrators spied on victim’s phones, acquiring the passcode to access sensitive portions of the phone, lock victims out of the Apple ecosystem and gain access to bank and email accounts.

“In the rare cases where a thief can observe the user entering the passcode and then steal the device, stolen device protection adds a sophisticated new layer of protection,” Apple said in a statement when the iOS 17.3 beta was released.

The update also allows users to collaborate on playlists with other Apple Music users, and invite friends to add songs and emojis on playlists. The feature originally debuted on the beta for iOS 17.2 but was not included in the official release, according to 9to5 Mac.

IOS 17.3 includes a “Unity” wallpaper option that celebrates Black History Month.

The update allows users to stream media from an iPhone to televisions in select hotels. Updated devices will display a user’s AppleCare and warranty information for devices linked to an Apple ID.

The company announced that there are improvements for crash detection in all iPhone 14 and 15 models.

Contributing: Subrina Hudson

