Friday, January 26, 2024
Joliet police work the scene where seven people were shot and killed in the 2200 block of West Acres Road in Joliet, Monday, Jan. 22. An eighth man was killed at an apartment complex in unincorporated Joliet Township.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 14 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

A fatal shooting spree devastates Joliet, a multi-day fog covers Chicago, and a father and son stun Instagram with their duets.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Father and son Gabriel and Kael Lim, 6, goof around during a portrait session in their makeshift studio inside their home in the Avondale neighborhood, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The two Filipinos are sensations on Instagram for their duets. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A young member of the Boys and Girls Club in Bridgeport pushes Pitcher Nick Nastrini during a game, Thursday, Jan. 25. Members of the White Sox team made a surprise visit.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Genevieve Tyler, 47, looks out the doorway of her home — which lost water and heat following a recent cold snap — in the motel-style apartments at 14437-45 S. Halsted St. in Harvey, Jan. 19. The building, where Tyler has lived for about four years, was deemed unsafe and city officials ordered an evacuation by Dec. 29. About a week after the deadline, a crew started boarding up units while tenants were still living there.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mary Brooks, 66, waters her plants in her home in the motel-style apartments at 14437-45 S. Halsted St. in Harvey, Jan. 19. The building, where Brooks has lived for nearly four years, was deemed unsafe and city officials ordered an evacuation by Dec. 29. About a week after the deadline, a crew started boarding up units while tenants like Brooks were still living there.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A pair of women cross East Pearson Street on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, as rain and a thick fog blanket Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.| Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Yasmeen Elagha, who has been trying to help her relatives evacuate from Khan Younis in Gaza, stands in front of a photo of her, her cousins and other relatives in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Yasmeen Elagha, who has been trying to help her relatives evacuate from Khan Younis in Gaza, stands in front of a photo of her, her cousins and other relatives in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 20. Elagha’s two cousins, Borak and Hashem Elagha (pictured on the television), are U.S. citizens whose evacuation with their family have been approved by the U.S. but are being stalled because their names are not on an exit list, which Israel and Egypt finalize, she said. She hopes that the U.S. government will do more to advocate for their evacuation.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ryan Miller a culinary student at Kendall College works on his entry for the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors &amp; Premiers Head to Tail cooking challenge, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Miller made Great Lakes Walleye with Rice Pilaf and Coconut Curry.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen speaks on the state of the economy at the Economic Club of Chicago at Fairmont Chicago in the Loop, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Pace, Regional Transit Authority and elected officials throw confetti at a Pace electric bus during the launch of Pace’s first electric bus at the Pace Southwest Division in Bridgeview, Ill., Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The electric bus will primarily be assigned to Route 381, which runs along 95th Street. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pace, Regional Transit Authority and elected officials throw confetti at a Pace electric bus during the launch of Pace’s first electric bus at the Pace Southwest Division in Bridgeview, Ill., Friday, Jan. 19. The electric bus will primarily be assigned to Route 381, which runs along 95th Street. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Alds. Anthony Beale (9th) and Raymond Lopez (15th) stand up to speak during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Alds. Chris Taliaferro (29th), Jason Ervin (28th) and Walter Burnett (27th) attend a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Kimberly Moore, president and founder of the KDM Engineering at KDM Engineering offices at 550 W. Jackson in West Loop, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Apart from KDM Engineering, she is also the founder of Calculated Genius, a nonprofit that helps connect underrepresented youth to engineering. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Kimberly Moore, president and founder of the KDM Engineering, sits at KDM Engineering offices in the West Loop, Monday, Jan. Apart from KDM Engineering, she is also the founder of Calculated Genius, a nonprofit that helps connect underrepresented youth to engineering.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Murad Nofal (right) and Mustafa Mabruk, co-founders of Wear The Peace, wear a sweatshirt with a watermelon symbol on it at Wear The Peace’s warehouse in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. The watermelon symbolizes the Palestinian flag. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

