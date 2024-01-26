Picture Chicago: 14 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Yasmeen Elagha, who has been trying to help her relatives evacuate from Khan Younis in Gaza, stands in front of a photo of her, her cousins and other relatives in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 20. Elagha’s two cousins, Borak and Hashem Elagha (pictured on the television), are U.S. citizens whose evacuation with their family have been approved by the U.S. but are being stalled because their names are not on an exit list, which Israel and Egypt finalize, she said. She hopes that the U.S. government will do more to advocate for their evacuation.