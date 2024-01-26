The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 26, 2024
Weather News Metro/State

Dense fog continues in Chicago area, causing dangerous road conditions and low visibility

Dense fog advisories have been issued in the Chicago area for much of this week, and drivers are advised to be extra cautious.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Dense fog continues in Chicago area, causing dangerous road conditions and low visibility
Marina Towers shrouded in fog.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory that will remain in place until 4 p.m. Friday in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Sun-Times file

Chicago-area drivers are urged to be extra careful Friday as dense fog is expected to cause low visibility and dangerous road conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory that will remain in place until 4 p.m. Friday in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. Similar advisories have been in place for much of this week across the Chicago area.

“While it might be uncommon, it’s not record-breaking or unheard of to have several days of dense fog,” weather service meteorologist Casey Sullivan told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday.

The fog comes from a warmer patch of air moving over a cold ground, but because the air isn’t warm enough to melt the snow, it’s taking longer for the fog to clear out and visibility to improve.

Visibility can be reduced to a quarter-mile or less with this type of fog, according to the weather service. Drivers should slow down, use headlights, leave plenty of distance between themselves and other cars and be careful of slick patches on the roads.

Rain expected Friday afternoon could clear up the fog in some areas.

More fog is expected Saturday. By Sunday, the forecast is cloudy but not foggy, according to the weather service.

Next Up In News
Harry Connick Sr., longtime New Orleans district attorney and singer’s dad, dies at 97
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
Residents warned of ‘life-threatening flooding’ in Wilmington as Kankakee River rises
With end of cash bail, ‘dramatic increase’ in appeals from people ordered held in jail or told to submit to restrictions to be released
A Muslim scholar who’s a convicted child sex offender helps oversee Islamic boarding school in Elgin
In crooked Bridgeport bank failure case, City Hall insider under 3 mayors faces a reckoning
The Latest
GEfBXOMXQAAhIpc.jpeg
Weather
Residents warned of ‘life-threatening flooding’ in Wilmington as Kankakee River rises
A flash flood warning is in effect until Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
By Mary Norkol
 
Playwright, text curator and creator Jen Silverman (from left), creator Dane Laffrey, actress and creator Dana Delany and creator and director Mike Donahue at the the Goodman Theatre, where their new work, “Highway Patrol” is having its world premiere.
Theater
‘Highway Patrol’ a revelatory experience for Dana Delany
While Delany has carved out a successful career in film and television, new creative possibilities keep bringing her back to live theater.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Kimberly Moore at KDM Engineering, 550 W. Jackson Blvd. She’s president and founder of the company.
Someone to Watch in ’24
Chicago engineer Kimberly Moore shares her STEM smarts with underrepresented youth
After building a multimillion-dollar firm from scratch, the KDM Engineering founder is determined to help nurture future STEM leaders.
By Erica Thompson
 
Illinois Supreme Court building.
Bail Reform
With end of cash bail, ‘dramatic increase’ in appeals from people ordered held in jail or told to submit to restrictions to be released
The Illinois Supreme Court announced this week it had created a task force to study the issue and report back to the state’s highest court.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
With Vivek Ramaswamy, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Eric Trump behind him, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks to a crowd on primary night in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Columnists
Donald Trump’s brain glitches are getting worse
It is going to be interesting to see how Donald Trump’s followers react as his psychological and intellectual decompensation proceeds under the enormous pressure of a presidential campaign and a series of criminal trials.
By Gene Lyons
 