Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Watch out for slippery roads Tuesday as freezing rain expected overnight in Chicago

A winter weather advisory was issued for the Chicago area until 9 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

By  Violet Miller
   
Snow falls on the afternoon of Jan, 9 in west suburban Geneva. The National Weather Service is warning of freezing rain in north central and northeast Illinois on Monday night into Tuesday, with ice accumulations likely.

Kade Heather/Sun-Times

A winter weather advisory was issued for the Chicago area until 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The announcement warned of freezing rain for north central and northeast Illinois Monday night into Tuesday morning, with the potential for ice accumulations up to a quarter inch.

Temperatures were expected to hover around freezing Monday night but slowly rise Tuesday, the weather agency reported.

National Weather Service meteorologist Gino Izzi said the freezing rain would start late in the evening, become steadier after midnight and taper off to regular rain by morning.

Izzi said it was unlikely main roads would be an issue, but warned motorists to stay vigilant on roads that aren’t usually treated for ice. He said driveways and parking lots also had the potential to be icy in the morning.

“Use caution when heading out the door tomorrow,” Izzi said.

