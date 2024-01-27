The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 27, 2024
College Sports Sports

Boo Buie leads Wildcats in a rout against visiting Buckeyes

Buie is closing in on Northwestern’s career scoring record

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Boo Buie leads Wildcats in a rout against visiting Buckeyes
Boo Buie

Boo Buie #0 of the Northwestern Wildcats passes around Dale Bonner #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on January 27, 2024 in Evanston, Illinois.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Boo Buie scored 19 points to move into third place on Northwestern’s all-time scoring list and the Wildcats breezed to an 83-58 victory over Ohio State on Saturday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

Buie made 6 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten Conference). He added five rebounds and five assists before fouling out. Buie has scored 1,911 points and needs 10 more to pass Drew Crawford (2009-14) for second place. John Shurna set the record at 2,038 from 2008-12. Buie passed Billy McKinney, who scored 1,900 from 1973-77. McKinney will become the first Wildcat to have his jersey retired later this season.

Ryan Langborg sank four 3-pointers and scored 14 for Northwestern. Reserves Nick Martinelli and Luke Hunger scored 12 and 11, respectively. Brooks Barnhizer pitched in with 11 points, six assists and five rebounds. Ty Berry scored 10.

Bruce Thornton scored 18, sinking 11 of 12 at the foul line, to lead the Buckeyes (13-7, 3-6), who have lost 14 conference road games in a row. Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 15.

Langborg scored all 14 of his points to guide Northwestern to a 41-30 lead at halftime. Gayle and Thornton both had nine points for Ohio State. The Wildcats shot 53.6% overall and made 7 of 13 from 3-point range. The Buckeyes shot 35% from the floor but made 12 of 14 at the free-throw line.

Northwestern shot 57.7% overall and made 10 of 19 from beyond the arc. Ohio State shot 34% and made 5 of 21 from distance. The Buckeyes finished 25 of 33 at the foul line, while the Wildcats made 13 of 17.

Ohio State will host No. 10 Illinois on Tuesday. Northwestern travels to play No. 2 Purdue on Wednesday.

AP

Next Up In College Sports
Blue Demons fall to Creighton for the 20th consecutive time
No. 10 Illini survive against visiting Hoosiers
The Caitlin Clark Show comes to Chicago
Is it too soon to lock Northwestern into another NCAA Tournament? Of course it is — so we’re doing it
Winners and losers of Jim Harbaugh’s decision to leave Michigan for the Chargers
Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. faces ‘Guilty!’ chants as Illini lose 96-91 at Northwestern in OT
The Latest
Chuck Coffey, a member of The Hix Bros Ukulele Band, practices at Musical Expressions in Naperville, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.
Music
In ukulele band, a mix of mostly over-65 adults finds joy, friendship and a little music, too
“It’s my happy place,” said Ruth Schneider, 72, of Downers Grove, who was among those performing Saturday in Naperville with the Hix Bros Ukulele Band.
By Erica Thompson
 
Blackhawks goalie Arvid Soderblom has worked with coach Jimmy Waite on his problems this season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks goalie coach Jimmy Waite analyzes Arvid Soderblom’s struggles: ‘We still have faith’
Soderblom has been one of the NHL’s worst goalies this season, going 2-15-1 with an .873 save percentage, but Waite believes some technical fixes and more timely saves could turn things around.
By Ben Pope
 
Phil Jackson
Bulls
‘Bring a Legend to School Day’ proves to be big hit with Bulls
Part team-building activity, part history lesson, the Bulls brought in NBA coaching legend Phil Jackson to meet with the players and coaching staff Friday.
By Joe Cowley
 
St. Ignatius’s Reggie Ray (25) goes up to shoot against De La Salle.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Bears
Former Bears coordinator Luke Getsy has another suitor
Getsy interviewed with the Raiders earlier this week.
By Patrick Finley
 