Sunday, January 28, 2024
Which teams have ‘it’? Which are frauds? Here are 7 burning questions on college basketball

Is UConn really the best team? Is Illinois really better than Northwestern? Is DePaul … never mind.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Connecticut v Villanova

Cam Spencer, a transfer from Rutgers, is leading No. 1-ranked UConn in scoring.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

We’re seven weeks out from Selection Sunday. It’s perfect timing, because I have seven questions burning a hole in my psyche about this college basketball season.

Is UConn just plain the best team again? Looking up Sunday and seeing the Huskies leading Xavier 61-26 before the first TV timeout of the second half, the question seemed almost moot. They are tearing through the Big East — a great league — as if they were on a throwback tour of the old Yankee Conference. No more Jordan Hawkins, Adama Sanogo and Andre Jackson Jr., no problem? We’ll see.

Who else has that “it”? Guard-heavy Houston is reminiscent of the nails-tough Baylor squad that won it all in 2021. North Carolina has RJ Davis, the steadiest hand — and maybe the best closer — out there. Kentucky can shoot down anybody any time, anywhere. Any of these teams could be the one that peaks late.

Can anyone steal the Wooden Award from Zach Edey? It’s probably Davis or nobody, assuming the Big Ten’s most dominant player in decades stays healthy, but Davis might pull it off if UNC cruises to an ACC title while Purdue fails to win the Big Ten.

Who’s fake-good? Go ahead and sell preseason No. 1 Kansas, which isn’t deep at all and doesn’t have nearly enough three-point shooting, and fellow blue-blood Duke, which is far from its best self. And be suspicious of Arizona, which is lights-out when locked in but keeps it in low gear far too often.

Illinois or Northwestern? Each is 6-3 and tied for third place in the Big Ten. They split their regular-season series. The Illini have more dudes — and a higher ceiling — but the Wildcats have Boo Buie, the RJ Davis of the league. The Illini should finish higher in the standings, but the bet here is on both to have top-four double-byes in the conference tournament in Minneapolis.

Will Loyola keep it interesting? The Ramblers are tied for third place in the 15-team Atlantic 10. After last season’s last-place finish, it’s totally unexpected. Going above .500 in the league would be a huge step in the right direction.

Will DePaul win another game? Come on, of course it will. OK, maybe not. Put me down for a “W” against Xavier on Saturday, and that’s it.

