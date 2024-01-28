The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 28, 2024
NFL Sports

Super Bowl is set: Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Purdy and the 49ers

The teams meet at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11. The 49ers opened as 2 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

By  Rob Maaddi | Associated Press
   
SHARE Super Bowl is set: Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Purdy and the 49ers
AP24029002460980.jpg

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce stand on the stage after their victory in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Alex Brandon/AP

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas with a chance for a rare repeat while facing the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago.

The Chiefs beat Lamar Jackson and the No. 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. A few hours later, Brock Purdy rallied the No. 1-seeded 49ers to a 34-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC title game.

The Chiefs (14-6) are aiming to become the first back-to-back champions since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did it following the 2003-04 seasons.

Purdy — who was still two years away from being the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft the last time the teams played in the Super Bowl — will try to lead the 49ers (14-5) to a record-tying sixth title in their eighth appearance.

The teams meet at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11. The 49ers opened as 2 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mahomes and the Chiefs overcame a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit and beat the 49ers 31-20 to give coach Andy Reid his first Super Bowl victory on Feb. 2, 2020. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spoiled Kansas City’s repeat bid the following year.

The Chiefs will become just the third team to play in four Super Bowls over a five-year span. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s and the Patriots in the 2000s and 2010s won three Super Bowls in a five-year span.

Mahomes rallied the Chiefs for a 38-35 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl last year. They beat Miami 26-7 in the wild-card round and defeated the Bills 27-24 in Buffalo last week in Mahomes’ first career playoff game on the road besides Super Bowls.

The 49ers were dominated by the Eagles in the NFC title game last year in a game that saw Purdy suffer a significant elbow injury that required surgery. He returned for the season opener and helped them earn a first-round bye. Purdy led a 24-21 comeback win over Green Bay last week and brought the Niners back from a 17-point deficit against the Lions. 

Only New England and Pittsburgh have more Super Bowl wins the San Francisco, which last won it following the 1994 season. 

Reid will lead a team in the Super Bowl for the fifth time, moving into a tie with Tom Landry for third most behind Bill Belichick’s nine and Don Shula’s six. Reid coached the Eagles when the Patriots beat them to repeat 19 years ago.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan returns to the Super Bowl after losing to Reid in his first crack at it. Shanahan was Atlanta’s offensive coordinator when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

Mahomes, a two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP, will start in his fourth Super Bowl, tied with Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, Peyton Manning, Roger Staubach and Jim Kelly for third-most behind Brady’s 10 and John Elway’s five.

The biggest question is whether Taylor Swift will make it to Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Swift, who celebrated with Kelce on the field after the victory over the Ravens, is scheduled to perform in Japan just 24 hours before kickoff.

Next Up In NFL
49ers rally from 17 points down, beat Lions to reach Super Bowl
Chiefs headed back to Super Bowl after shutting down Ravens
A Justin Fields highlight video has true believers seeing things that aren’t there
Former Bears coordinator Luke Getsy has another suitor
Bears pick Eric Washington as defensive coordinator
Polling Place: Who gets to the playoffs first, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers or Matt Eberflus’ Bears?
The Latest
A home in the 5400 block of South Mulligan Avenue in Garfield Ridge where a woman died in a house fire on Sunday.
News
Woman dies in Garfield Ridge blaze
A woman was found dead by firefighters responding to a residential fire in the 5400 block of South Mulligan Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
1968513938.jpg
NFL
Chiefs headed back to Super Bowl after shutting down Ravens
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were at their magnificent best in the first half, and Kansas City’s defense delivered another masterpiece against Lamar Jackson, helping the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.
By Noah Trister | Associated Press
 
Warren’s Javerion Banks (14) shoots against Palatine.
High School Basketball
Sunday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Jay Leno has revealed his wife, Mavis, is suffering from dementia.
Celebrities
Jay Leno files for conservatorship of his wife Mavis who’s been diagnosed with dementia
The comedian’s filing states his wish to manage Mavis’ half of their shared property and her assets in a trust, which would provide for her, her brother and Leno.
By USA TODAY
 
Boxer Emile Griffith (Justin Austin, center) tries to make sense of his knockout of Benny “Kid” Paret (Sankara Harouna) in Lyric Opera’s production of “Champion.”
Theater
Jazz-flavored boxing opera ‘Champion’ scores many points in Lyric co-production
Composer Terence Blanchard’s work effectively pairs young and old versions of fighter Emile Griffith, who struggled with male identity and the aftermath of a knockout that proved deadly.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 