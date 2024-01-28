The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 28, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Homewood-Flossmoor beats Thornton on Gianni Cobb’s heroic last-second three-pointer

Gianni Cobb plays with confidence. The Columbia recruit is a flashy, talented guard. And he knows how to beat Thornton.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Homewood-Flossmoor beats Thornton on Gianni Cobb’s heroic last-second three-pointer
Gianni Cobb, his Homewood-Flossmoor teammates and Thornton’s Isaiah Green wait to see if Cobb’s buzzer beater will go in. It did.

Gianni Cobb, his Homewood-Flossmoor teammates and Thornton’s Isaiah Green wait to see if Cobb’s buzzer beater will go in. It did.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Gianni Cobb plays with confidence. The Columbia recruit is a flashy, talented guard. And he knows how to beat Thornton. 

The senior drained a three-pointer at the buzzer in front of a capacity crowd on Sunday at Thornwood’s Chelby Frazier Memorial Shootout in South Holland.

The clutch shot gave the Vikings a 65-63 win against Thornton. It’s the second time this season that Cobb has made the winning shot against the Wildcats in a big game. He scored the winning basket in the Big Dipper Holiday Tournament title game in late December with two seconds left. 

“I knew I could beat them again,” Cobb said. “It felt good on my end as soon as it left my hands. The play was drawn up for [Carson Brownfield] but I got open.”

Cobb also had a key steal and layup with two minutes to play. That put Homewood-Flossmoor ahead 61-54. Thornton (20-3) charged back and led 63-61 after Layshawn Scott made one of two free throws with 21 seconds left. 

Cobb missed a potential game-winner with eight seconds left and JD Tyler missed a two-pointer with two seconds to play. Then came Cobb’s heroics.

“Are you talking about the lucky shot?” Thornton senior Morez Johnson said. “That’s the second time he’s done it to us. I give props to him. I wish I could use FanDuel, I’d ask him for a parlay or something.”

Cobb led H-F (22-2) with 25 points and JD Tyler added 17. Tyler, a junior guard, scored 10 consecutive points early in the fourth quarter to give the Vikings their first significant lead. 

“I saw the look in Gianni’s eyes,” Tyler said. “He was saying trust me, trust me. I knew he was gonna make the big shot if I couldn’t. We are the best backcourt in the nation now that we are clicking together. It was crazy. Tension, tension, tension. But I had faith in Gianni.”

Johnson, a 6-9 Illinois recruit, missed a significant portion of the game due to foul trouble. He finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. 

“We’d rather lose now than later in the season when it really counts,” Johnson said. “It’s all good. We are learning lessons.”

Carson Brownfield added 12 points and six rebounds for Homewood-Flossmoor, which took over the top spot in the Super 25 after the victory. 

“We are hitting the point where we are playing very unselfish basketball,” Vikings coach Jamere Dismukes said. “It’s hard to beat us when we play that way. Our strength is in our numbers.”

Meyoh Swansey led Thornton with 19 points and Isaiah Green scored 11. 

“This was a beautiful not only for the South Suburbs but for the state of Illinois,” Dismukes said. “This is a playoff atmosphere. A supersectional atmosphere.

Next Up In High School Sports
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 28, 2024
Sunday’s high school basketball scores
Jaxson Davis’ all-around game helps Warren hold off Palatine
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
‘This team is something special’: Meegan Fahy’s spectacular performance leads Maine South to road victory
Richard Lindsey’s big third quarter sparks De La Salle past St. Ignatius
The Latest
A fire in a truck carrying animals to a circus in Indiana caught fire on Interstate 69 early Saturday. The animals, zebras, camels, a miniature horse, were rescued.
Nation/World
Circus animals rescued after truck catches fire on Indiana highway
A truck bringing animals from Florida to Indiana caught fire on a highway early Sunday. The animals were rescued.
By Associated Press
 
Patrick Williams
Bulls
Gettin’ the boot: Bulls forward Patrick Williams sidelined again
After dealing with an issue in his right ankle for the last few months, Williams is now in street clothes because of an injury to his left foot that required doctors to put him in a boot.
By Joe Cowley
 
Students from the University of Illinois at Chicago join a protest for Palestinian rights last fall after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
Israel-Hamas War
Students supporting Palestinian rights say they lost out on jobs, were targeted online for their activism
“I was devastated by the loss. The hopes and dreams I had, it felt like everything I worked for was turned to ashes,” said a student whose job offer at a Chicago law firm was rescinded.
By Mary Norkol
 
A home in the 5400 block of South Mulligan Avenue in Garfield Ridge where a woman died in a house fire on Sunday.
News
Woman dies in Garfield Ridge blaze
A woman was found dead by firefighters responding to a residential fire in the 5400 block of South Mulligan Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
1968513938.jpg
NFL
Chiefs headed back to Super Bowl after shutting down Ravens
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were at their magnificent best in the first half, and Kansas City’s defense delivered another masterpiece against Lamar Jackson, helping the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.
By Noah Trister | Associated Press
 