Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 28, 2024

It took an awful lot for Curie to relinquish its long hold on the No. 1 spot. The Condors picked up their first in-state loss of the season on Tuesday, falling at Lindblom.

The Eagles’ home gym is claustrophobic and strange and they have Je’Shawn Stevenson, one of the state’s best players. Remember, Lindblom knocked off Kenwood back in December.

The defeat came on Curie’s fifth game in five days. The Condors beat Englewood, Joliet West, and two high-level teams at the Quincy Shootout.

It would have been easy to keep Curie at No. 1. But Sunday’s showdown between Homewood-Flossmoor and Thornton was too enticing to pass up. It’s nice to let things be settled on the court when possible.

Thornton had a stronger claim on the top spot heading into the game. The Wildcats have only lost to Bloom and H-F. The Vikings lost to Bradley-Bourbonnais this week. But H-F’s second win against Thornton proves the Vikings are the top dog right now.

Things stayed rather stable in the rest of the rankings. New Trier picked up a loss to West Aurora and Bloom lost to Loyola, but both teams just tumble a bit. The Ramblers have proven they can beat anyone and the Blackhawks are a very talented, but up-and-down squad.

Lincoln-Way East drops out after losing to Bradley-Bourbonnais and Oak Lawn. The Boilermakers take Lincoln-Way East’s place. They had a big week with the H-F and Lincoln-Way East wins, so I’m forgiving the loss to Stagg.

Super 25 for Jan. 28. 2024

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Homewood-Flossmoor (22-2) 2

Gianni Cobb is the hero

2. Curie (22-2) 1

Lost to Lindblom

3. Thornton (20-3) 3

Lost to H-F again

4. Waubonsie Valley (22-0) 4

Hosts Bolingbrook Saturday

5. Mount Carmel (23-3) 5

Two wins shorthanded

6. Benet (19-3) 6

St. Patrick, Marist this week

7. Downers Grove North (19-4) 8

At Lyons on Tuesday

8. DePaul Prep (21-2) 10

Beat Leo, Montini

9. Brother Rice (21-3) 11

Handled Fenwick

10. Bolingbrook (18-3) 12

Hosts H-F on Wednesday

11. Neuqua Valley (20-4) 13

Two big tests this week

12. Warren (22-4) 9

Lost to Stevenson

13. Bloom (13-7) 7

Lost to Thornton, Loyola

14. Kankakee (19-2) 14

Bloom, Thornton this week

15. Kenwood (17-6) 17

Aleks Alston playing well

16. Rich (16-7) 15

Lost to Thornton

17. New Trier (21-5) 16

Lost to West Aurora

18. Marist (19-4) 18

Hosts Benet Friday

19. Loyola (20-5) 19

Beat Bloom, lost to Pat’s

20. Glenbrook North (20-4) 20

Survived vs. Hillcrest

21. Barrington (16-4) 22

Hosts Schaumburg Tuesday

22. Lake Forest (17-5) 23

Big one vs. Lake Zurich Friday

23. York (20-4) 24

Three nice wins last week

24. Bradley-Bourbonnais (15-5) NR

Nick Allen earning raves

25. Crystal Lake South (21-2) 25

Handled McHenry

