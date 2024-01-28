Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 28, 2024

It took an awful lot for Curie to relinquish its long hold on the No. 1 spot. The Condors picked up their first in-state loss of the season on Tuesday, falling at Lindblom.
The Eagles’ home gym is claustrophobic and strange and they have Je’Shawn Stevenson, one of the state’s best players. Remember, Lindblom knocked off Kenwood back in December.
The defeat came on Curie’s fifth game in five days. The Condors beat Englewood, Joliet West, and two high-level teams at the Quincy Shootout.
It would have been easy to keep Curie at No. 1. But Sunday’s showdown between Homewood-Flossmoor and Thornton was too enticing to pass up. It’s nice to let things be settled on the court when possible.
Thornton had a stronger claim on the top spot heading into the game. The Wildcats have only lost to Bloom and H-F. The Vikings lost to Bradley-Bourbonnais this week. But H-F’s second win against Thornton proves the Vikings are the top dog right now.
Things stayed rather stable in the rest of the rankings. New Trier picked up a loss to West Aurora and Bloom lost to Loyola, but both teams just tumble a bit. The Ramblers have proven they can beat anyone and the Blackhawks are a very talented, but up-and-down squad.
Lincoln-Way East drops out after losing to Bradley-Bourbonnais and Oak Lawn. The Boilermakers take Lincoln-Way East’s place. They had a big week with the H-F and Lincoln-Way East wins, so I’m forgiving the loss to Stagg.
Super 25 for Jan. 28. 2024
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Homewood-Flossmoor (22-2) 2
Gianni Cobb is the hero
2. Curie (22-2) 1
Lost to Lindblom
3. Thornton (20-3) 3
Lost to H-F again
4. Waubonsie Valley (22-0) 4
Hosts Bolingbrook Saturday
5. Mount Carmel (23-3) 5
Two wins shorthanded
6. Benet (19-3) 6
St. Patrick, Marist this week
7. Downers Grove North (19-4) 8
At Lyons on Tuesday
8. DePaul Prep (21-2) 10
Beat Leo, Montini
9. Brother Rice (21-3) 11
Handled Fenwick
10. Bolingbrook (18-3) 12
Hosts H-F on Wednesday
11. Neuqua Valley (20-4) 13
Two big tests this week
12. Warren (22-4) 9
Lost to Stevenson
13. Bloom (13-7) 7
Lost to Thornton, Loyola
14. Kankakee (19-2) 14
Bloom, Thornton this week
15. Kenwood (17-6) 17
Aleks Alston playing well
16. Rich (16-7) 15
Lost to Thornton
17. New Trier (21-5) 16
Lost to West Aurora
18. Marist (19-4) 18
Hosts Benet Friday
19. Loyola (20-5) 19
Beat Bloom, lost to Pat’s
20. Glenbrook North (20-4) 20
Survived vs. Hillcrest
21. Barrington (16-4) 22
Hosts Schaumburg Tuesday
22. Lake Forest (17-5) 23
Big one vs. Lake Zurich Friday
23. York (20-4) 24
Three nice wins last week
24. Bradley-Bourbonnais (15-5) NR
Nick Allen earning raves
25. Crystal Lake South (21-2) 25
Handled McHenry