The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Springfield News Politics

Youth justice expert Heidi Mueller will head up embattled Illinois DCFS

Heidi Mueller, who has served as director of the Illinois Dept. of Juvenile Justice since 2016, was selected after a national search. She will take the reins of the scandal-plagued agency beginning February 1.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Youth justice expert Heidi Mueller will head up embattled Illinois DCFS
Heidi Mueller, former director of the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice, has been named the new director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Heidi Mueller, former director of the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice, has been named the new director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Provided photo

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday named Heidi Mueller — a child welfare and juvenile justice expert — as head of the state’s embattled Department of Children and Family Services.

Mueller, who has served as director of the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice since 2016, was selected after a national search. She will take the reins of the scandal-plagued agency beginning February 1, according to the governor’s office.

In 2020, Mueller launched the 21st Century Illinois Transformation Plan, which aimed to reshape the way youth are cared for in the juvenile justice system.

Mueller will become the agency’s 13th director in 14 years.

“The work Director Mueller has done at the Department of Juvenile Justice over the last several years has been transformative for the juvenile justice system in Illinois, and I am thrilled that she will bring her unique experience and talents to DCFS,” Pritzker said in a statement.

“Heidi’s care and compassion for the most at-risk young people in our state and her exceptional leadership are hallmarks of her career,” Pritzker added, “and I know that her passion and expertise will be a significant asset as we continue to improve our state’s child welfare system.”

Marc Smith, who announced his resignation as director last year after serving since 2019, is remaining in his role through January “to ensure a smooth transition,” the governor’s office stated. DCFS staffers on Monday received an email notifying them that Smith would be remaining in his role until the new director began.

Smith’s resignation, announced in a call with staffers, came a week after a report from the Illinois auditor general found 33 instances of noncompliance, including that the department did not immediately report to state’s attorneys 28% of child abuse and neglect reports involving children who had tested positive for a controlled substance.

Smith’s controversial tenure included receiving multiple contempt citations from a Cook County judge last year for failing to place children under the care of the agency. But an appellate court panel in November 2022 ruled that the judge had abused his discretion with the findings against Smith, overturning 10 of them.

In the final days of December, DCFS released an annual report which revealed even more problems, including that in the last fiscal year, 218 children stayed for 30 days or more in what were supposed to be emergency, short-term placements. Of these children, 36.24% stayed in the temporary placements for more than four months — and the average age for the children was 11 years old.

Next Up In Politics
Chicago abortion rights and LGBTQ+ advocates seek permit to march on day before Democratic National Convention
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Here’s a resolution for you
Chicago ends year with fewer shootings, but more robbers use guns as overall crime remains high
An Illinois lawmaker wants to ban ex-Speaker Michael Madigan’s portrait from the Capitol
New Illinois law helps survivors of gender violence or harassment to sue their employers
The Latest
File photo
Crime
9-month-old child of woman killed in Cicero double homicide rushed to hospital with gunshot wound
The 9-month-old appeared in good condition at the scene of the shooting but a relative later brought the baby to a hospital, according to Cicero officials and family members.
By Sophie Sherry and Rosemary Sobol
 
Salvation Army workers give a homeless man some supplies, including blankets and hand warmers.
Letters to the Editor
Bring Chicago Home real estate transfer tax would cost renters a lot
It would not make housing more affordable or more available, the president of a property management company writes. And it would not improve the quality of housing.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Jaycob Megna, seen here in 2019 on the Ducks, joined the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks claim defenseman Jaycob Megna off waivers from Kraken
The 31-year-old adds some depth to the Hawks’ defense but doesn’t help their lack of forward depth in the wake of a rash of injuries.
By Ben Pope
 
Justin Fields and Jordan Love
Bears
Improving Justin Fields still chasing Packers’ Jordan Love
The Bears QB has taken big steps since returning from a four-game absence with a thumb injury — including 268 yards and a touchdown vs. the Falcons last week. But Love has taken giant leaps since his mid-season slump, with 16 touchdowns and one interception in his last seven games.
By Mark Potash
 
Warren’s Jaxson Davis and Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson are having impressive freshman seasons.
High School Basketball
Phenomenal freshmen: Warren’s Jaxson Davis and Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson are having historic debut seasons
The statistics both Davis and Thompson are putting up and the success their teams are having are tangible. It’s why the two freshmen became the biggest story over the holidays.
By Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien
 