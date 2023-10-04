The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Politics News Springfield

Embattled DCFS director Marc Smith announces resignation

The resignation comes a week after a blistering report from the Illinois Auditor General that found 33 instances of non-compliance, including that the department did not immediately report to local states’ attorneys 28% of child abuse and neglect reports involving children who had tested positive for a controlled substance.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Embattled DCFS director Marc Smith announces resignation
Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Acting Director Marc Smith resigned Wednesday.

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Acting Director Marc Smith resigned Wednesday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith on Tuesday announced he would step down from his high-profile post by year’s end.

The resignation, announced in a call with staffers, comes a week after a blistering report from the Illinois Auditor General that found 33 instances of non-compliance, including that the department did not immediately report to local states’ attorneys 28% of child abuse and neglect reports involving children who had tested positive for a controlled substance.

In another instance, the agency neglected to notify directors of state agencies in a timely fashion cases in which children were alleged to have been abused while receiving care in a hospital.

In all those cases, the reporting time ranged from 34 days to 885 days from the time the investigation was opened, the report found. The report also noted the department didn’t take immediate action to take care of the children in those cases.

DCFS management told the auditor general’s office there wasn’t a way to monitor and track field investigator notifications due to employee oversight.

After the report, DCFS, in a lengthy statement, in part blamed some of the agency’s problems on the fact that they arose at the height of the pandemic. But the agency has a long history of problems, even before Smith took the reins.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2019 appointed Smith to lead the troubled agency, which had seen an astounding 12 acting and interim directors within 10 years. At the time, Smith was handed the heavy responsibility of dealing with problems directors have faced for decades, including high caseloads for social workers, low wages for contracted employees, management issues within field offices and lengthy employment processes.

A DCFS review in 2019 found a lack of collaboration between investigators and case managers and a gap in historical information about allegations.

Smith faced numerous contempt charges under his leadership for failing to properly care for children in the agency. But an appellate court panel in November 2022 ruled that the judge had abused his discretion with the finding against Smith, overturning 10 of them.

Illinois House Republicans last week held a press conference demanding changes at the agency, including at the top.

The governor’s office confirmed Smith’s resignation but did not immediately provide further details.

Related

Next Up In Politics
Downstate man gets 4.5 years for assaulting officer on Jan. 6, still faces murder charges in Skokie woman’s death
Mayor Brandon Johnson establishes city’s first chief homelessness officer role
Temp worker advocates hail Illinois law that promises equal pay
Damen Silos demolition delayed by federal review
South and West Siders plead for law to end pollution ‘sacrifice zones’
McCarthy ousted as speaker — how House members from Illinois voted
The Latest
Warren’s Jaxson Davis (1) controls the ball against Larkin at the 2023 Riverside-Brookfield summer shootout.
High School Basketball
Chicago Elite Classic matchups revealed: Freshman showdown, Kenwood vs. Thornton highlight three-day shootout
The eleventh annual Chicago Elite Classic, which announced its matchups on Wednesday, has scheduled a showdown between the two top-ranked freshmen.
By Michael O’Brien
 
First lady Jill Biden released a new public service announcement on Wednesday urging women to get mammogram and other cancer screenings for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Well
In new PSA, Jill Biden urges women to get mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
“There is no one-size-fits-all approach, but we know that early detection of cancer saves lives,” the first lady says in the public service announcement.
By Darlene Superville | Associated Press
 
Rina Foygel Barber, a professor in the Department of Statistics at University of Chicago, was awarded MacArthur Fellowship.
News
University of Chicago statistics professor awarded MacArthur Foundation ‘genius grant’
Rina Foygel Barber is one of 20 to receive $800,000 stipend that “is intended to encourage people of outstanding talent to pursue their own creative, intellectual, and professional inclinations,” according to the Chicago-based John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Loyola’s Joey Herbert (64) and Ryan Fitzgerald (15) celebrate Fitzgerald’s touchdown in front of Tyler Isaacson (55), Andrew MacPherson (34) and John Dooley (63) during the game against Brother Rice.
High School Football
Weigel Broadcasting announces 2023 football schedule, which includes Mount Carmel vs. Loyola clash
The network will show 15 live events, including the Chicago Public Schools boys soccer championship, three regular season football games and the Illinois High School Association football state championship games.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A judge’s gavel
News
Murder, robbery charges filed after man beaten to death in Belmont Cragin
Oscar Cruz, 43, was arrested Monday afternoon after police identified him as a suspect in the attack in the 5700 block of West Diversey Avenue, police said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 