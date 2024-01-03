The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
West Aurora’s CJ Savage shoots a free throw after drawing a foul on a drive to the basket against Curie.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Wednesday, January 3, 2024

WHITE NORTH

Prosser at Schurz, 11 a.m.

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Morris at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

NONCONFERENCE

Ag. Science at Lincoln-Way Central, 11:30 a.m.

Byron at Woodstock North, 7 p.m.

Glenbard North at Hinsdale South, 6:30 p.m.

Glenbard West at Burlington Central, 7 p.m.

King at Thornwood, 5 p.m.

Maine East at Addison Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Marengo at Stillman Valley, 7 p.m.

Mather at Schaumburg, 4:30 p.m.

Niles West at Elmwood Park, 4:30 p.m.

North Boone at Richmond-Burton, 7 p.m.

North Chicago at Hoffman Estates, 2 p.m.

Romeoville at Bolingbrook, 7 p.m.

Serena at Reed-Custer, 6:45 p.m.

Westminster Christian at Hiawatha, 7 p.m.

Young at St. Louis Chaminade, Mo., 7:30 p.m.

CATHOLIC LEAGUE VS. PUBLIC LEAGUE

Leo vs. Carver at St. Rita, noon

St. Francis vs. Curie at St. Rita, 2 p.m.

Jones at St. Rita, 4 p.m.

Montini vs. Dunbar at Lane, 4 p.m.

St. Laurence vs. Clark at Lane, 5:30 p.m.

Brother Rice at Lane, 7 p.m.

