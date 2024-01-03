Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
WHITE NORTH
Prosser at Schurz, 11 a.m.
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Morris at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
NONCONFERENCE
Ag. Science at Lincoln-Way Central, 11:30 a.m.
Byron at Woodstock North, 7 p.m.
Glenbard North at Hinsdale South, 6:30 p.m.
Glenbard West at Burlington Central, 7 p.m.
King at Thornwood, 5 p.m.
Maine East at Addison Trail, 4:30 p.m.
Marengo at Stillman Valley, 7 p.m.
Mather at Schaumburg, 4:30 p.m.
Niles West at Elmwood Park, 4:30 p.m.
North Boone at Richmond-Burton, 7 p.m.
North Chicago at Hoffman Estates, 2 p.m.
Romeoville at Bolingbrook, 7 p.m.
Serena at Reed-Custer, 6:45 p.m.
Westminster Christian at Hiawatha, 7 p.m.
Young at St. Louis Chaminade, Mo., 7:30 p.m.
CATHOLIC LEAGUE VS. PUBLIC LEAGUE
Leo vs. Carver at St. Rita, noon
St. Francis vs. Curie at St. Rita, 2 p.m.
Jones at St. Rita, 4 p.m.
Montini vs. Dunbar at Lane, 4 p.m.
St. Laurence vs. Clark at Lane, 5:30 p.m.
Brother Rice at Lane, 7 p.m.