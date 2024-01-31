Former City Hall insider William Mahon gets 18 months in prison for his role in crooked Bridgeport bank scandal

A former high-ranking aide to three Chicago mayors was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison and fined $75,000 for his role in the collapse of a crooked Bridgeport bank with ties to the Daley family and their political organization.

William “Billy” Mahon , who grew up down the street from the late Mayor Richard J. Daley, is among 16 people indicted for what federal officials have called “a massive embezzlement scheme” at the shuttered Washington Federal Bank for Savings in December 2017.

Federal investigators began looking into the bank about 12 days after the bank’s CEO, president and chairman of the board, John Gembara, was found dead with a rope around his neck in the bedroom of one of the bank’s customers.

Mahon, 57, is the first bank official or employee sentenced in the scheme. Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, Daley’s grandson and a Washington Federal customer, has served his prison sentence for lying to federal regulators about the money he owed the bank. And Jan Kowalski, whose two brothers have been indicted in the bank collapse, is in prison for helping conceal money for one of her brothers.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. spent nearly $139.8 million to cover the bank’s losses. About $59 million has been recovered from insurance policies and customers whose loans were purchased by other banks. But the FDIC says it’s still out $83 million.

Mahon spent more than 30 years working at the Department of Streets and Sanitation under Mayors Richard M. Daley, Rahm Emanuel and Lori Lightfoot. He was also one of five members of the bank’s board of directors for 16 years until the bank closed.

He was indicted December 2021, resigning from his city job a month later when he began collecting an annual pension of $98,000.