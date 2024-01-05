The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024
When college students have no home, it’s up to their schools to step up

Research from fall 2020 found that 43% of students at four-year institutions were experiencing housing insecurity and 14% were experiencing homelessness. Illinois is addressing the problem.

By  Cheyenne Garcia
   
A young person sits with head between his knees on the street.

The biggest challenges to students’ housing security off-campus comes from an inability to pay the rent, mortgage, or utility bills, a researcher writes.

stock.adobe.com

There’s a hidden college crisis that Illinois is effectively addressing: the crisis of college students experiencing homelessness when their dorms are closed for semester break.

The Illinois Board of Higher Education recently awarded $1.7 million to 10 Illinois colleges and universities in the End Student Housing Insecurity program so that some of the 20 million college students who have nowhere else to go will have somewhere safe to stay during breaks.

Chicago State University. Dominican University, National Lewis University, Roosevelt University and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale are each receiving up to $200,000 to house students who are housing insecure.

Research from fall 2020 found that 43% of students at four-year institutions were experiencing housing insecurity and 14% were experiencing homelessness. Some four-year institutions have varying rates of student homelessness.

Opinion

A 2015 study in Boston found that 45% of students reported housing insecurity and 5% experienced homelessness. A 2017 study also found that 5% of University of California students were experiencing homelessness. However, a 2016 report found that 10% of California State University students were experiencing homelessness one or more times in the prior 12 months.

This goes beyond those at four-year institutions. Additional national research in 2020 found that 52% of students enrolled in two-year institutions were housing insecure and 14% were experiencing homelessness. A 2019 report on California Community College students found that 60% were housing insecure in the previous year and 19% experienced homelessness in the previous year.

To be sure, a small percentage of students — 18% of undergraduates — live in dorms on campus that close over the breaks. Yet, the chronic stress of finding short-term housing break after break and year after year can take a toll on the mental and physical health of already stressed students. This could affect students’ grades, ability to graduate, and their ability to build the networks needed after they graduate.

The biggest challenges to students’ housing security off-campus comes from an inability to pay the rent, mortgage, or utility bills.

Illinois sets a good example, but college administrators everywhere must make efforts to support all students who are experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.

Administration, faculty, advisors, alumni and boards at four- and two-year universities could build more affordable housing for students, offer multiple points on campus to connect students with government benefits such as housing choice voucher waitlists and community resources such as food banks. If applicable, schools can keep dorms open during the semester breaks. Some colleges match students with alumni who open their homes for the short-term break.

Homelessness is a problem that affects college students year-round, but winter breaks are a time that highlight the fractures when housing and education are tied together. There is an assumption that a college student has a place to go when classes are over. This is not true for so many.

When dorms close for the end of the semester, it disrupts the way of life for thousands of people and moves them from safe and secure living to crisis. Some students will resort to living on the streets, in their vehicles, or in shelters. This is a vulnerable young population with limited resources, if they are supporting themselves.

It is urgent for all policy makers, administration leadership of higher ed, alumni and all stakeholders to do what they can to support all students to be safe and secure in their housing over semester breaks as they pursue their education.

College students deserve a safe and secure home all year round.

Cheyenne Garcia is a senior research data analyst and a Public Voices Fellow of The OpEd Project at the University of California — San Francisco Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative.

