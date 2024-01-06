The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Waubonsie Valley’s Ryan Morton (5) hits a three against Neuqua Valley.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Saturday, January 6, 2024

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN

Marian Central at Christ the King, 1:30

DU KANE

Batavia at Wheaton-Warr. South, 6:00

St. Charles North at Lake Park, 6:00

Wheaton North at Glenbard North, 6:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

NIC - 10

Guilford vs. Rockford East, at Rock Valley, 12:00

Jefferson vs. Auburn, at Rock Valley, 7:30

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grant at Antioch, 1:00

Grayslake North at Round Lake, 11:30

Lakes at Grayslake Central, 1:30

North Chicago at Wauconda, 4:30

NON CONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron at Elgin Academy, 3:00

Amboy at Indian Creek, 2:15

Argo at Lincoln-Way West, 3:00

Brother Rice at Eisenhower, 2:30

Crystal Lake Central at Richmond-Burton, 12:30

Evergreen Park at Naperville North, 4:00

Fasman Yeshiva at Ida Crown, 9:00

Fenton at Elmwood Park, 1:00

Golder at Ellison, 12:00

Grant Park at Wilmington, 1:30

Herscher at Iroquois West, 7:30

Hersey at Glenbard West, 5:00

Huntley at Boylan, 3:30

Kaneland at Stillman Valley, 6:00

Legal Prep at Dunbar, 2:30

Lisle at Montini, 1:00

Lockport at Naperville Central, 6:30

Mendota at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

Morris at Glenbard South, 3:30

Nazareth at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:00

Plainfield North at Hinsdale South, 2:30

Ridgewood at Simeon, 12:00

Rockford Lutheran at Warren (IL), 3:00

Sandburg at Oak Forest, 12:30

Sandwich at Somonauk, 7:15

Schaumburg at Evanston, 3:00

South Beloit at Dixon, 6:00

St. Charles East at Marmion, 4:00

St. Edward at IC Catholic, 1:00

St. Francis de Sales at McNamara, 4:30

St. Rita at Marist, 7:00

St. Viator at Harvest Christian, 2:30

Sycamore at Woodstock, 12:30

Watseka at Donovan, 6:45

ADDISON TRAIL

Leyden vs. Elk Grove, 9:30

Morton vs. Buffalo Grove, 11:00

Addison Trail vs. Wheeling, 12:30

Willowbrook vs. Hoffman Estates, 2:00

Oak Park-River Forest vs. Rolling Meadows, 3:30

Glenbard West vs. Hersey, 5:00

Hinsdale Central vs. Conant, 6:30

Downers Grove North vs. Prospect, 8:00

CLINTON

Seneca vs. Eureka, 2:00

DE PAUL

Loyola vs. Glenbrook North, 12:00

DeKalb vs. Glenbrook South, 1:30

Mount Carmel vs. Benet, 3:15

DePaul vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:00

HIGHLAND

Young vs. Vianney (MO), 3:00

Kenwood vs. Normal, 6:15

Thornton vs. Metamora, 8:00

HYDE PARK

Francis Parker vs. Taft 10:00

Lincoln-Way East vs. Proviso East, 11:30

Westinghouse vs. Niles North, 1:00

Latin vs. Kankakee, 2:30

Lindblom vs. Nicolet (WI), 4:00

Lane vs. Joliet West, 5:30

Hyde Park vs. Hansberry, 7:00

LANSING EVERETT (MI)

Butler vs. Stockbridge (MI), 2:00

ROCK FALLS

Winnebago vs. Bureau Valley, 10:30

Kewanee vs. Reed-Custer, 12:00

Rockford Christian vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 1:30

Mercer County vs. Newman, 3:00

Freeport vs. Rock Falls, 7:30

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN

Streator vs. Normal West, 11:00

Carterville vs. University High (Normal), 12:30

New Berlin vs. Monticello, 2:00

Belleville West vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 3:30

Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. Tolono Unity, 5:00

Pinckneyville vs. St. Joesph-Ogden, 6:30

Washington (IL) vs. Mt. Zion, 8:00

TAYLORVILLE

Beecher vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 5:00

