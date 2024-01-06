Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Saturday, January 6, 2024
CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN
Marian Central at Christ the King, 1:30
DU KANE
Batavia at Wheaton-Warr. South, 6:00
St. Charles North at Lake Park, 6:00
Wheaton North at Glenbard North, 6:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 7:00
NIC - 10
Guilford vs. Rockford East, at Rock Valley, 12:00
Jefferson vs. Auburn, at Rock Valley, 7:30
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grant at Antioch, 1:00
Grayslake North at Round Lake, 11:30
Lakes at Grayslake Central, 1:30
North Chicago at Wauconda, 4:30
NON CONFERENCE
Alden-Hebron at Elgin Academy, 3:00
Amboy at Indian Creek, 2:15
Argo at Lincoln-Way West, 3:00
Brother Rice at Eisenhower, 2:30
Crystal Lake Central at Richmond-Burton, 12:30
Evergreen Park at Naperville North, 4:00
Fasman Yeshiva at Ida Crown, 9:00
Fenton at Elmwood Park, 1:00
Golder at Ellison, 12:00
Grant Park at Wilmington, 1:30
Herscher at Iroquois West, 7:30
Hersey at Glenbard West, 5:00
Huntley at Boylan, 3:30
Kaneland at Stillman Valley, 6:00
Legal Prep at Dunbar, 2:30
Lisle at Montini, 1:00
Lockport at Naperville Central, 6:30
Mendota at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
Morris at Glenbard South, 3:30
Nazareth at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:00
Plainfield North at Hinsdale South, 2:30
Ridgewood at Simeon, 12:00
Rockford Lutheran at Warren (IL), 3:00
Sandburg at Oak Forest, 12:30
Sandwich at Somonauk, 7:15
Schaumburg at Evanston, 3:00
South Beloit at Dixon, 6:00
St. Charles East at Marmion, 4:00
St. Edward at IC Catholic, 1:00
St. Francis de Sales at McNamara, 4:30
St. Rita at Marist, 7:00
St. Viator at Harvest Christian, 2:30
Sycamore at Woodstock, 12:30
Watseka at Donovan, 6:45
ADDISON TRAIL
Leyden vs. Elk Grove, 9:30
Morton vs. Buffalo Grove, 11:00
Addison Trail vs. Wheeling, 12:30
Willowbrook vs. Hoffman Estates, 2:00
Oak Park-River Forest vs. Rolling Meadows, 3:30
Glenbard West vs. Hersey, 5:00
Hinsdale Central vs. Conant, 6:30
Downers Grove North vs. Prospect, 8:00
CLINTON
Seneca vs. Eureka, 2:00
DE PAUL
Loyola vs. Glenbrook North, 12:00
DeKalb vs. Glenbrook South, 1:30
Mount Carmel vs. Benet, 3:15
DePaul vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:00
HIGHLAND
Young vs. Vianney (MO), 3:00
Kenwood vs. Normal, 6:15
Thornton vs. Metamora, 8:00
HYDE PARK
Francis Parker vs. Taft 10:00
Lincoln-Way East vs. Proviso East, 11:30
Westinghouse vs. Niles North, 1:00
Latin vs. Kankakee, 2:30
Lindblom vs. Nicolet (WI), 4:00
Lane vs. Joliet West, 5:30
Hyde Park vs. Hansberry, 7:00
LANSING EVERETT (MI)
Butler vs. Stockbridge (MI), 2:00
ROCK FALLS
Winnebago vs. Bureau Valley, 10:30
Kewanee vs. Reed-Custer, 12:00
Rockford Christian vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 1:30
Mercer County vs. Newman, 3:00
Freeport vs. Rock Falls, 7:30
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
Streator vs. Normal West, 11:00
Carterville vs. University High (Normal), 12:30
New Berlin vs. Monticello, 2:00
Belleville West vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 3:30
Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. Tolono Unity, 5:00
Pinckneyville vs. St. Joesph-Ogden, 6:30
Washington (IL) vs. Mt. Zion, 8:00
TAYLORVILLE
Beecher vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 5:00