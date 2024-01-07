Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A man was fatally shot Sunday morning in East Garfield Park.
The 49-year-old was standing outside about 6:10 a.m. in the 600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone fired shots in his direction, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
