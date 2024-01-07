The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 7, 2024
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 7, 2024

Curie holds on to the top spot. Lincoln-Way East and Glenbrook South both return to the rankings.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Kenwood’s Calvin Robins (0) reacts during the game against Warren at Young.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The Homewood-Flossmoor moms did not get their wish. Curie remains at No. 1. 

It was a tough decision, especially with Curie struggling badly in the first half against Romeoville. A lot of factors seemed to point towards Homewood-Flossmoor taking over at No. 1, but in the end, it seemed best to let it play out on the court this week. 

Curie hosts Kenwood on Thursday and H-F is at Bolingbrook on Friday. It will be another tough decision if both teams pull off those wins. But it just didn’t feel right to unseat Curie without the Condors losing a game. 

What a fun debate though, it’s clear both teams have a legit claim on the top spot and Mount Carmel does as well. The Caravan were impressive on Saturday, handling Benet much easier than Curie did in the final at Pontiac. There’s a scenario in which Mount Carmel ascends to No. 1 next week. 

Romeoville drops out after losing to Bolingbrook, West Aurora and Curie. What a tough run of games. Marian Catholic falls out after losing to Notre Dame. 

The two new additions this week were easy. Lincoln-Way East and Glenbrook South both return. 

The young Griffins have won seven consecutive games. Their losses are to H-F by five, Lindblom, Bolingbrook by eight and Yorkville by one. 

Glenbrook South, which has a big showdown with rival Glenbrook North this week, has won nine of its last 10 games and the loss was to Metamora by just five points.

Super 25 for Jan. 7, 2024
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Curie (15-1) 1
Survived Romeoville

2. Homewood-Flossmoor (14-1) 2
Living up to expectations

3. Mount Carmel (17-2) 3
Blasted Benet

4. Thornton (13-2) 8
Beat Metamora

5. Warren (16-2) 4
Stumbled in Kenwood rematch

6. Benet (15-2) 5
Sophs are up and down

7. Downers Grove North (14-2) 6
Winning without Jack Stanton

8. Kenwood (11-4) 11
At Curie on Thursday

9. Bolingbrook (14-2) 10
Hosts H-F on Friday

10. Brother Rice (17-2) 9
At St. Ignatius Friday

11. DePaul Prep (16-1) 7
Lost to H-F

12. Waubonsie Valley (14-0) 14
Huge test Saturday vs. Normal

13. Bloom (8-5) 13
Hosts Kankakee Tuesday

14. New Trier (15-3) 12
Lost to Glenbrook North

15. Marist (15-3) 18
Balanced and dangerous

16. West Aurora (13-4) 20
Beat Romeoville

17. Neuqua Valley (13-4) 16
Cold vs. Waubonsie

18. Palatine (13-5) 21
Hosts Fremd Friday

19. Riverside-Brookfield (15-2) 22
Took down Lincoln Park

20. Rich (11-4) 25
Handled Young

21. Kankakee (14-1) 15
Bloom and Thornwood this week

22. Lincoln Park (12-5) 15
Big conference week

23. Loyola (16-3) 24
Beat Glenbrook North

24. Lincoln-Way East (12-4) NR
Young and hot

25. Glenbrook South (15-3) NR
Won 9 of last 10

