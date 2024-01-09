The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Federal and Illinois 2024 tax season starts Jan. 29

The IRS announced the official start of the 2024 tax season and that includes Illinois taxpayers, who can start filing individual income tax returns.

By  Fatima Hussein | AP
   
The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington.

The IRS says it’s using billions of dollars allocated to it through the Inflation Reduction Act to improve taxpayers services this tax season.

Susan Walsh/AP file

WASHINGTON — The IRS on Monday announced Jan. 29 as the official start date of the 2024 tax season, and expects more than 128.7 million tax returns to be filed by the April 15 tax deadline.

It’s also the date when Illinois taxpayers can start filing their 2023 state individual income tax returns, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. Individuals can file their Form IL-1040 for free online at MyTax Illinois.

The IRS announcement comes as the agency undergoes a massive overhaul, attempting to improve its technology and customer service processes with tens of billions of dollars allocated to the agency through the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August 2022.

“As our transformation efforts take hold, taxpayers will continue to see marked improvement in IRS operations in the upcoming filing season,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel in a news release. “IRS employees are working hard to make sure that new funding is used to help taxpayers by making the process of preparing and filing taxes easier.”

Agency leaders say this year more walk-in centers will be open to help taxpayers, enhanced paperless processing will help with IRS correspondence, and enhanced individual online accounts will be available for taxpayers.

Additionally, eligible taxpayers will be able to file their 2023 returns online directly with the IRS through a new, electronic direct file pilot. The IRS says it will be rolled out in phases and is expected to be widely available in mid-March.

The IRS expects most refunds to be issued in less than 21 days.

In previous years, the IRS was slammed with massive backlogs of paper tax returns. In June 2022, the IRS faced more than 21 million backlogged paper tax returns, with National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins stating at the time: “The math is daunting.”

Now with increased funding, the IRS expects a smoother filing season with fewer backlogs. But threats of funding cuts persist.

Last year’s debt ceiling and budget cuts deal between Republicans and the White House resulted in $1.4 billion rescinded from the agency’s original $80 billion allocation through the Inflation Reduction Act, and a separate agreement to take $20 billion from the IRS over the next two years and divert those funds to other non-defense programs.

Contributing: Subrina Hudson

