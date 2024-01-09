The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Sports Media Entertainment and Culture Sports

Aaron Rodgers denies linking Jimmy Kimmel to Jeffrey Epstein, doesn’t offer apology

Rodgers returned to ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly appearance and addressed comments he made the week before that appeared to suggest Kimmel’s name might appear on a list of associates of Epstein, a millionaire accused of sex trafficking involving underage victims before he died by suicide.

By  David Bauder | Associated Press and Dennis Waszak Jr. | Associated Press
   
SHARE Aaron Rodgers denies linking Jimmy Kimmel to Jeffrey Epstein, doesn’t offer apology
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denied he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denied he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile.

Dennis Waszak Jr./AP

NEW YORK — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denied he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and condemned those who do, but he stopped short of apologizing for his role in escalating their burgeoning feud.

Rodgers returned to ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly appearance and addressed comments he made the week before that appeared to suggest Kimmel’s name might appear on a list of associates of Jeffrey Epstein, a millionaire accused of sex trafficking involving underage victims before he died by suicide.

“Any type of name calling is ridiculous and I’m not calling him [a pedophile], and neither should you,” Rodgers said on the show Tuesday.

The feud between ABC’s late-night star and Rodgers, who regularly appears on the daily ESPN show, has proven embarrassing for The Walt Disney Co., the parent company to both television networks.

Rodgers criticized Mike Foss, an ESPN executive who oversees McAfee’s show, for saying that Rodgers had made “a dumb and factually inaccurate joke” about Kimmel.

“Mike, you’re not helping,” Rodgers said. “You’re not helping because I just read earlier exactly what I said. This is the game plan of the media and this is what they do: They try to cancel, you know, and it’s not just me.”

Rodgers last week said a lot of people, “including Jimmy Kimmel,” are really hoping that a list of Epstein’s associates doesn’t come out publicly. Kimmel, who has denied any association with Epstein, threatened Rodgers with a lawsuit for the comment and said the NFL star was putting his family in danger.

Rodgers suggested that people were reading too much into what he said, that he was not stupid enough to accuse Kimmel of being a pedophile.

Kimmel made the first appearance of the year Monday on his late-night show and laced into Rodgers. He said he would accept an apology from Rodgers but didn’t expect one.

“A decent person would apologize,” Kimmel said. “But he probably won’t.”

Kimmel called Rodgers “hamster-brained” and said that he got two A’s on his report card — “they’re both in the name Aaron.”

“It might be time to revisit that concussion profile, Aaron,” Kimmel said.

Before addressing his specific comments, Rodgers had a lengthy preamble about his grudges against Kimmel, including jokes the comic has made about the quarterback’s anti-COVID-19 vaccination comments.

Even after that, he said he didn’t care what Kimmel said about him, “but as long as he understands what I actually said and that I’m not accusing him of being on a list ... I’m all for moving forward.”

Next Up In Sports
Bears meetings mean the waiting game continues
1st-and-10: By George, let Bears hire Jim Harbaugh
Thornton’s Morez Johnson is a dream teammate, recruiting coup for Illinois
Jim Harbaugh faces lure of the NFL after leading Michigan to a national championship
Chicago fishing: Ice coming finally (eventually) and lakefront surprises
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 163: This season’s surprises
The Latest
Ciere Boatright
City Hall
Chicago’s acting planning commissioner vows to “get more shovels in the ground and more ribbons cut”
Ciere Boatright says she will use tax-increment-financing (TIF), the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund (NOF) and what she called the “entire financial tool box” to remove roadblocks she encountered as a real estate executive known for her work on community revival.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Bears
Bears meetings mean the waiting game continues
Coach Matt Eberflus’ bosses have not publicly endorsed him as the head coach in 2024, though both Poles and Warren have, within the last week, praised the culture inside Halas Hall.
By Patrick Finley
 
Three black Dell laptop computers sit on a table with a partially pictured person behind them.
Education
CPS reports thousands of computers missing — but rarely uses $3 million tracking system to find them
Some devices ultimately turned up but CPS’ inspector general blames the mess on a flawed system for recouping devices and tracking them.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Nader Issa
 
President Donald Trump arrives in Air Force One at Waukegan National Airport before attending a series of events in Kenosha, WI, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Waukegan, IL. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Letters to the Editor
Waukegan Airport runway expansion plan is for the birds
Using 52 acres of forest preserve property to expand a runway is a poor use of land designated as natural space for the public, the president of the Audubon Council of Illinois writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington.
Money
Federal and Illinois 2024 tax season starts Jan. 29
The IRS announced the official start of the 2024 tax season and that includes Illinois taxpayers, who can start filing individual income tax returns.
By Fatima Hussein | AP
 