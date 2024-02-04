The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 4, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 4, 2024

De La Salle, Evanston, Joliet West and Lake Park all join this week.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 4, 2024
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Jayden Tyler (0) drives into the lane against Bolingbrook.

Homewood-Flossmoor’s Jayden Tyler (0) drives into the lane against Bolingbrook.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

This was supposed to be a down year for Evanston. The Wildkits don’t have any stars and weren’t winning against the area’s best teams early in the season.

But that was a long time ago. The high school basketball season is a marathon and Mike Ellis has once again proven that he is one of the state’s elite coaches. Evanston’s last five games have shown significant improvement.

The Wildkits lost to Loyola by three points on Jan. 23 and then ripped off wins against Maine South, St. Patrick, De La Salle and New Trier. And now they are ranked. No one saw this coming.

There were several additions to the Super 25 this week. Lake Park, which has put together a really solid season, returns after wins against York and Glenbard North.

De La Salle rejoins. The Meteors have been very good since returning to the area. Joliet West is also back. The Tigers are the hottest team in the Southwest Prairie, with recent wins against Romeoville, Oswego East and West Aurora.

Neuqua Valley, one of the area’s most consistent teams this season, has hit a rough patch. The Wildcats lost to Hampshire, Glenbrook South and Metea Valley this week and they are out of the rankings for now.

Glenbrook North falls out after losing to Maine South. York drops after defeats to Lake Park and Lyons and Bradley-Bourbonnais is gone after losing to Lincoln-Way West and Moline.

Super 25 rankings for Feb. 4, 2024
With record through Saturday and last week’s ranking

1. Homewood-Flossmoor (24-3) 1
Lost to Fishers, Ind.

2. Curie (24-2) 2
Favorites to win the city title

3. Thornton (23-3) 3
Beat Kankakee again

4. Mount Carmel (24-3) 5
Winning without Ciaravino

5. Downers Grove North (22-4) 7
Beat Oak Park, Lyons, Proviso West

6. Bolingbrook (20-4) 10
Won at Waubonsie Valley

7. Waubonsie Valley (23-1) 4
How will Warriors respond to a loss?

8. DePaul Prep (24-2) 8
Hosts De La Salle Tuesday

9. Brother Rice (23-3) 9
Hosts Mount Carmel Friday

10. Benet (20-4) 6
Lost to Marist

11. Warren (24-4) 12
At Lake Forest Tuesday

12. Kankakee (20-3) 14
Beat Bloom

13. Kenwood (20-6) 15
Hosts Lincoln Park Tuesday

14. Marist (22-4) 18
So much upside

15. Rich (81-7) 16
At Bloom Friday

16. Loyola (23-5) 19
At De La Salle Friday

17. Bloom (14-8) 13
Still dangerous

18. Barrington (18-4) 21
Big one at Palatine Friday

19. New Trier (22-6) 17
Lost to Evanston

20. Lake Forest (20-5) 22
Beat Lake Zurich, Stevenson

21. Lake Park (24-3) NR
Beat York, Glenbard North

22. Evanston (19-9) NR
Wildkits are on fire

23. De La Salle (16-9) NR
Beat Fenwick, Iggy

24. Joliet West (17-9) NR
Hottest in the Southwest Prairie

25. Crystal Lake South (23-2) 25
Rolling through Fox Valley

Next Up In High School Sports
Freshman Davion Thompson scores 26 as Bolingbrook hands Waubonsie Valley its first loss
‘31-0 is something we didn’t dream of’: Loyola shows championship mettle in winning GCAC tournament
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
Breakout junior Nick Allen’s game-winning basket leads Bradley-Bourbonnais past Andrew
Friday’s high school basketball scores
Weekend Forecasting: Previewing and predicting the top high school basketball games
The Latest
cfd2.JPG
News
6 hospitalized in Wrigleyville crash
All six people were listed in fair to serious condition, according to Chicago fire officials.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A leucistic Canada goose in Roselle. Credit: Susan Banakis
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Leucistic Canada goose, red foxes and Wendell Berry on snow
A leucistic Canada goose in the Roselle, red fox in Downers Grove and poet Wendell Berry on snow are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Lukas Reichel had an encouraging performance against the Flames before the All-Star break.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Lukas Reichel hoping to emulate Jason Dickinson’s ‘smart plays’ after break
Reichel desperately needs to start playing well and producing offensively again during the Hawks’ final 32 games. One can only hope his parents’ visit to Chicago during the All-Star break rejuvenates him enough to do so.
By Ben Pope
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Overworked and stressed, my wife takes on another obligation — caring for elderly neighbor
She’s already exhausted from caring for her father and ailing sister-in-law, and her husband believes another commitment will wear her out.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Bears
Luke Getsy nearing deal to run Raiders offense
The rest of the NFL didn’t seem to blame Getsy for the Bears’ offensive problems the past few years.
By Patrick Finley
 