Sunday, February 4, 2024
Taylor Swift announces her new album while accepting Grammy Award

“My brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’” Swift said from the stage.

By  Associated Press
   
MALLIKA SEN and BETH HARRIS, AP
Taylor Swift accepts the award for best pop vocal album for “Midnights” during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Forget her “Reputation.” Taylor Swift has a brand new album coming out.

Accepting the Grammy for best pop vocal album, Taylor said she’d been keeping a secret for two years.

“My brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage,” she announced.

And so she did.

On her Instagram, Swift posted a black-and-white image of her reclining across pillows. The top half of her face and lower half of her legs are cut off in the low-contrast image.

Taylor Swift posted the cover of her upcoming album on Instagram Sunday night, writing: “All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19”

Instagram

“All’s fair in love and poetry...” her caption read.

Swift had provoked mass speculation earlier in the night when her site seemed to go down. Some theorized she was gearing up to release “Reputation (Taylor’s Version),” but cryptic clues on the “crashed” site indicated that might be a misdirect.

And so it was.

The site’s back up now, focused around the upcoming album, with preordering and merchandise options.

Swift is set to head back out on her Eras tour this week, performing for four nights in Tokyo. She still will be able to make it back to the U.S. later in the week to catch her boyfriend Travis Kelce playing in the Super Bowl.

