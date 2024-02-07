Max Solomon, Illinois Senate 19th District

Max Solomon Profile About Max Solomon Party: Republican Elected office: Illinois Senate District: 19 Incumbent: No Opponent: Hillary Mattsey Kurzawa, Samantha Jean Gasca Age: 52 Hometown: Hazel Crest Work: Attorney Previous political experience: Former Candidate for Governor Education: J.D., M.Th. Campaign website: N/A Twitter: @MmaxSolomon Facebook: Max Solomon

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Max Solomon: Deterrence through prosecution of corruption crimes.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Max Solomon: Constitutional Pension Reform

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Max Solomon: Initiate, sponsor, support, and vote for tax relief measures.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Max Solomon: Yes, I am in favor of Independent Map Redistricting and Independent Redistricting Commissions.

Candidate question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?

Max Solomon: Illegal Immigration. I’ll support legislation to end “sanctuary state” status for Illinois.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Max Solomon: I am very knowledgeable about the issues and their solutions.

