Patrick Joyce, Illinois Senate 40th District

Patrick Joyce Profile About Patrick Joyce Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois Senate District: 40 Incumbent: Yes Opponent: Kimberly Earling Age: 61 Hometown: Reddick Work: Farmer, Small Business owner Previous political experience: Senate since 2019 Education: BS Agri business ISU Campaign website: http://toroforsenate.com/ Twitter: @SenPatrickjoyce Facebook: Patrick Joyce

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Patrick Joyce: I support ethics reform. Its pretty simple that elected officials need to remember that they are there to serve the people,

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Patrick Joyce: Tier 2 pension changes in 2009 were a step in the right direction. Our state has applied millions in additional pension payments over the past 4 years. The Edgar ramp sets the state on a path to 90% funding by 2045. Strides need to continue to improve Illinois fiscal stability.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Patrick Joyce: I am part of the recently formed Manufacturers Caucus. The 40th district continues to be a leader in the state for manufacturing jobs. I am working with Southland Chamber, Kankakee Economic Alliance, Will Co CED, Grundy Co Economic Dev. Council as well as our universities and community colleges on workforce development and region strategies.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Patrick Joyce: I would be in favor of redistricting reform on a national level.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Patrick Joyce: Property Taxes — I sponsored and passed legislation specific to bringing vacant and stagnant properties back onto the tax roles to help offset individuals personal property taxes and continue to meet with local municipalities and organizations such as SSMMA on regional solutions. Increased funding for schools through evidence-based funding needs to continue.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Patrick Joyce: I pride myself and my team on responsive constituent services. We have made great strides in the past four years on getting Illinois fiscal house in order and want to continue that path forward. I have a good rapport with all parts of 40th district. The 40th is a diverse district where city meets country. Understanding differing perspectives and communicating is a skill set that is absolutely necessary to serve to great people of the 40. I have that skill set.