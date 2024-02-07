The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Lilian Jimenez, Illinois House 4th District candidate in 2024 Democratic primary.

Lilian Jimenez is a canddiate for the Illinois House 4th District candidate in the March primary.

Provided

Candidate Questionnaires

Lilian Jimenez, Illinois House 4th District

Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.

By  Politics and Government Team
   
Lilian Himenez Profile

About Lilian Jimenez

Party: Democrat

Elected office: Illinois House

District: 4

Incumbent: Yes

Opponent: Kirk Ortiz

Age: 45

Hometown: N/A

Work: N/A

Previous political experience: N/A

Education: N/A

Campaign website: www.lilianforstaterep.com/

Twitter: @Lilian4StateRep

Facebook: Lillian For State Rep

Candidates provided information through an email questionnaire distributed in early January 2024. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Voter Guide
View candidate answers for the upcoming primary election on March 19, 2024
Read

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption

Tackling corruption

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?

Lilian Jimenez: When elected officials use their office to solicit personal benefits from businesses, the majority of Illinoisans pay the price, and the elite few benefit. I believe that the state of Illinois needs to create watchdog mechanisms to identify conflicts of interest and oversee the interactions between public utilities and elected officials. The harmful culture of backroom deals and rewarding associates can be combated by eliminating ethical loopholes in state policies. Residents of the 4th District should know that I do not accept donations to my campaign from corporate PACs and public utilities for these reasons.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis

State pension crisis

Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?

Lilian Jimenez: I believe that a pension is a promise. The state of Illinois has begun to address this problem, and I will fight to make sure the legislature pays down a larger share of the debt they owe. This will save billions in taxpayer dollars and help all five pension systems become healthy. The state of Illinois needs to focus on curtailing costly corruption and bringing in progressive forms of revenue that ask the wealthy to pay their fair share, rather than increasing taxes on working people and jeopardizing the pensions of those who have worked their whole lives for a stable retirement.

Candidate question: Job growth

Job growth

Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.

Lilian Jimenez: To bolster job growth, we need to support small businesses and invest in people and neighborhoods instead of corporate chains. Our communities thrive because of our many family-owned, local businesses. Unfortunately, many of them did not benefit from federal COVID dollars that were siphoned off by big corporations. We need to invest in incentive programs that provide support to our local employers, with an emphasis on uplifting our women and minority owned businesses. From my time at the Department of Labor, I know that our businesses need skilled workers, which is why I am working to restore and expand career, technical, and vocational training. In addition to the $26 million in new funding towards youth employment, we can train young people for success in these high-wage jobs.

Candidate Question: Redistricting

Redistricting

Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.

Lilian Jimenez: I am open to solutions that make sure that our minority communities are not disenfranchised from voting. Historically, social justice and civil rights groups have played a part in making sure districts are drawn fairly, and they should have a seat at the table in the remap process.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems

Solving local problems

What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?

Lilian Jimenez: Skyrocketing housing and living costs are the most pressing problems in my district. We must work to preserve naturally occurring affordable housing by supporting homeowners. That’s why I proposed property tax relief for longtime homeowners and a special exemption for homeowners that wish to keep rent affordable. I also support rent control measures and good jobs that pay fair wages so that working families can afford to stay in their neighborhoods and become homeowners.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch

Final pitch

Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.

Lilian Jimenez: The sum of my experiences prepare me to be the best candidate for the fourth district. I come from humble beginnings as the daughter of migrants and was the first in my family to attend college and study to become a lawyer. I led the Fair Labor Standards division at the Illinois Department of Labor and worked to ensure that all workers are treated fairly. Since I was elected in November 2022, I have worked to protect workers’ rights, develop community wealth-building initiatives, and bolster housing affordability and homeownership. I look forward to continuing fighting for our working communities in the Statehouse.

Candidate Questionnaires
Patrick Joyce, Illinois Senate 40th District
Candidate Questionnaires
Geary Yonker, Illinois Senate 20th District
Candidate Questionnaires
Natalie Toro, Illinois Senate 20th District
View More Stories In Politics
The Latest
Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox spring broadcast schedule includes six televised games, ten on radio
New play-by-play announcer John Schriffen to call all six TV games
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Tiësto (pictured at Pride in the Park in 2021) is set to perform at Chicago’s first Beyond Wonderland festival in June.
Music
Beyond Wonderland Chicago: Tiësto, Diplo lead lineup for city’s new EDM festival
June 1-2 event at Northerly Island will be Midwest edition of long-running West Coast event.
By Darel Jevens
 
Bolingbrook’s Josh Aniceto (1) drives the ball to the net past Waubonsie Valley’s Tyler Threat (2).
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
The Northwestern University arch.
News
Criminal charges dropped against 2 Northwestern students who allegedly distributed parody versions of student paper
The Students Publishing Company reached out to the State’s Attorney’s office after receiving letters to campus editors, social media posts and thousands of petition signatures calling for the charges to be dropped.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Portrait of Dr. Dave Nayak, Illinois Senate 20th district candidate running in the 2024 primaries.
Candidate Questionnaires
Dave Nayak, Illinois Senate 20th District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 