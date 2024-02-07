Lilian Jimenez, Illinois House 4th District

Lilian Himenez Profile About Lilian Jimenez Party: Democrat Elected office: Illinois House District: 4 Incumbent: Yes Opponent: Kirk Ortiz Age: 45 Hometown: N/A Work: N/A Previous political experience: N/A Education: N/A Campaign website: www.lilianforstaterep.com/ Twitter: @Lilian4StateRep Facebook: Lillian For State Rep Candidates provided information through an email questionnaire distributed in early January 2024. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Lilian Jimenez: When elected officials use their office to solicit personal benefits from businesses, the majority of Illinoisans pay the price, and the elite few benefit. I believe that the state of Illinois needs to create watchdog mechanisms to identify conflicts of interest and oversee the interactions between public utilities and elected officials. The harmful culture of backroom deals and rewarding associates can be combated by eliminating ethical loopholes in state policies. Residents of the 4th District should know that I do not accept donations to my campaign from corporate PACs and public utilities for these reasons.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Lilian Jimenez: I believe that a pension is a promise. The state of Illinois has begun to address this problem, and I will fight to make sure the legislature pays down a larger share of the debt they owe. This will save billions in taxpayer dollars and help all five pension systems become healthy. The state of Illinois needs to focus on curtailing costly corruption and bringing in progressive forms of revenue that ask the wealthy to pay their fair share, rather than increasing taxes on working people and jeopardizing the pensions of those who have worked their whole lives for a stable retirement.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Lilian Jimenez: To bolster job growth, we need to support small businesses and invest in people and neighborhoods instead of corporate chains. Our communities thrive because of our many family-owned, local businesses. Unfortunately, many of them did not benefit from federal COVID dollars that were siphoned off by big corporations. We need to invest in incentive programs that provide support to our local employers, with an emphasis on uplifting our women and minority owned businesses. From my time at the Department of Labor, I know that our businesses need skilled workers, which is why I am working to restore and expand career, technical, and vocational training. In addition to the $26 million in new funding towards youth employment, we can train young people for success in these high-wage jobs.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Lilian Jimenez: I am open to solutions that make sure that our minority communities are not disenfranchised from voting. Historically, social justice and civil rights groups have played a part in making sure districts are drawn fairly, and they should have a seat at the table in the remap process.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Lilian Jimenez: Skyrocketing housing and living costs are the most pressing problems in my district. We must work to preserve naturally occurring affordable housing by supporting homeowners. That’s why I proposed property tax relief for longtime homeowners and a special exemption for homeowners that wish to keep rent affordable. I also support rent control measures and good jobs that pay fair wages so that working families can afford to stay in their neighborhoods and become homeowners.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Lilian Jimenez: The sum of my experiences prepare me to be the best candidate for the fourth district. I come from humble beginnings as the daughter of migrants and was the first in my family to attend college and study to become a lawyer. I led the Fair Labor Standards division at the Illinois Department of Labor and worked to ensure that all workers are treated fairly. Since I was elected in November 2022, I have worked to protect workers’ rights, develop community wealth-building initiatives, and bolster housing affordability and homeownership. I look forward to continuing fighting for our working communities in the Statehouse.